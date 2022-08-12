Read full article on original website
Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees
The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. recently received an 80-game suspension for using PEDs. Most of the sports world has condemned his actions and approved of MLB’s decision to suspend him. However, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz shared a rather controversial take on the Tatis Jr. decision, per MLB insider […] The post David Ortiz drops controversial take on Fernando Tatis Jr PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch
Albert Pujols has found his stroke at the plate as of late. The future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals veteran recently had a multi-home run game. He’s been fantastic against left-handed pitching as well. In other words, despite his age, Pujols is still a valuable contributor. His recent hot stretch at the plate […] The post Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 big hurdle in Lamar Jackson contract extension talks with Ravens
Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a new contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and time is running out for the two sides to come to terms. This weekend, Jackson gave a deadline of the start of the season to get a deal done. The Ravens begin the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11 against the […] The post 1 big hurdle in Lamar Jackson contract extension talks with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star
There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
Padres go all in on Juan Soto, toss out Fernando Tatis Jr bobbleheads
The San Diego Padres are swapping out a scheduled Fernando Tatis Jr bobblehead giveaway for a Juan Soto jersey connect promotional giveaway, per Talkin’ Baseball and Kevin Acee. Fernando Tatis Jr was recently suspended for PED usage. The shortstop was the budding face of baseball last year, but injuries...
Nationals make big move involving key piece of Juan Soto trade
Washington Nationals fans will soon see one of the players they got in the Juan Soto trade suit up for the team. According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Nationals are calling up CJ Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. The 21-year-old shortstop debuted with the San Diego Padres earlier this 2022 season, and after being dealt to Washington in the deal for Soto and Josh Bell, he is now set to join his new club.
Phillies hit epic MLB franchise milestone – but not the way fans would hope
The Philadelphia Phillies just notched their 65th win of the season to improve to 65-51 after taking down the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night to the tune of an 11-4 score. But it was more than just an ordinary win on a random evening for the Phillies. Perhaps not many know, but that victory is win […] The post Phillies hit epic MLB franchise milestone – but not the way fans would hope appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans
The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gray fans 10, Urshela 4 hits as Twins blank Royals 9-0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and Gio Urshela had four hits as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0 on Tuesday night. Gilberto Celestino homered and Luis Arraez picked up three more hits to raise his MLB-best batting average to .336. The Twins moved within a game of AL Central-leading Cleveland. Gray (7-3) struck out the side in the second inning, all on called third strikes. He got Nicky Lopez and MJ Melendez swinging in the sixth to equal the 10 strikeouts he had against Detroit back on May 24. Gray exited to a standing ovation when manager Rocco Baldelli pulled him in the seventh after hits by Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino. Gray had allowed just one hit through six innings.
2 Lions first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Detroit Lions are looking to improve after a miserable 2021 season that saw them go 3-13-1. With a new influx of talent on their roster, chances are the Lions will be able to win more than three games in 2022. Detroit most likely won’t contend for a playoff spot...
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Brett Baty drops bold message for Mets fans ahead of MLB debut
The New York Mets promoted the franchise’s No. 2 ranked prospect Brett Baty on Tuesday in order to replace the injured Luis Guillorme. Ahead of his MLB debut, which will come during a critical clash against the Atlanta Braves, Baty discussed his strengths as a batter, and his comments will have Mets fans fired up, via Alyssa Rose.
MLB odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022
The Houston Astros will look to avenge their loss from yesterday and continue to build off their AL-best record as they face off with the playoff-hopeful Chicago White Sox in the Windy City. It is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Astros-White Sox prediction and pick will be made.
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022
The Colorado Rockies take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Cardinals prediction and pick. Kyle Freeland goes to the mound for the Rockies, while Jose Quintana gets the start for the Cardinals. Kyle Freeland has a 4.84 ERA. Just when it seems he might be making progress […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick – 8/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
