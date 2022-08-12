ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: National Roller Coaster Day

ST. LOUIS – When it comes to roller coasters, which do you prefer – wooden or steel?. Tim Ezell was at six flags Tuesday morning, where he was doing a little research on that topic. He spoke with American Coaster Enthusiasts’ Paul Drabek and Travis Shoemaker about which type of roller coasters they prefer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world’s best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed hospital...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Attend The Muny’s final show of 2022

ST. LOUIS – Jason Gotay is the lead in Muny’s own Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. That is the last show of the Muny season in 2022. Gotay joined us to preview the August 18 event. For more information about Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, please...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project

ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?

ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Back-to-school deals at Carter’s online

ST. LOUIS – As quickly as little ones grow out of their clothes, you don’t want to spend a lot of money. Right now at Carter’s online get up to 50$ off back-to-school styles starting at $5. Need shoes? No problem. Check out the buy one get one for free doorbuster deal on shoes for babies, toddlers, and children. You can also shop faves for $5 or less.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Early Childhood Visiting Program urges parents to vote for funding

ST. LOUIS – Supporters of the Maternal, Infant, Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV) urge voters to contact federal legislators to extend past the Friday, September 30 deadline. The program offers several services, including breastfeeding support, early childhood education, and job training. A client and provider from Parents as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
