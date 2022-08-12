Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Tim’s Travels: National Roller Coaster Day
ST. LOUIS – When it comes to roller coasters, which do you prefer – wooden or steel?. Tim Ezell was at six flags Tuesday morning, where he was doing a little research on that topic. He spoke with American Coaster Enthusiasts’ Paul Drabek and Travis Shoemaker about which type of roller coasters they prefer.
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world’s best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed hospital...
Learn about Greek culture at the St. Nicholas Greek Festival
ST. LOUIS – Save some room for the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End during Labor Day Weekend. You can learn about Greek culture through a weekend packed with Greek food. St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5. St. Nicholas Greek...
Maintain a pollinator garden with the St. Louis Open Space Council
ST. LOUIS – You can help maintain a pollinator garden. These environments support the plants and animals that protect our environment and make food cultivation possible. The St. Louis Open Space Council encourages you to grab clothes that you do not mind getting dirty and wear closed-toed shoes. Fostering...
St. Louis to host warrant reset, job fair
St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair in downtown later this month.
12-hour weekend shifts nearing end for St. Louis officers
Twelve-hour shifts over weekends are nearing an end for officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Attend The Muny’s final show of 2022
ST. LOUIS – Jason Gotay is the lead in Muny’s own Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. That is the last show of the Muny season in 2022. Gotay joined us to preview the August 18 event. For more information about Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, please...
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
MSD launches new clean water initiative in St. Louis area
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is launching a new clean water initiative in an effort to improve water quality around the St. Louis area.
City Museum founder’s Riverview retreat being auctioned off
Bob Cassilly was a St. Louis original. The Vianney and Fontbonne University grad is known as the creative force behind the iconic City Museum. His legacy is more than the popular downtown destination and runs well beyond the mundane.
Colleagues share memories of the late Jeff Burton
ST. LOUIS – Listeners of 105.7 The Point are mourning the loss of host Jeff Burton, who died on Monday from prostate cancer. For 30 years, Burton was a member of the radio community at KPNT. “I delivered about a week and a half ago, a box of letters...
10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project
ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
Money Saver: Back-to-school deals at Carter’s online
ST. LOUIS – As quickly as little ones grow out of their clothes, you don’t want to spend a lot of money. Right now at Carter’s online get up to 50$ off back-to-school styles starting at $5. Need shoes? No problem. Check out the buy one get one for free doorbuster deal on shoes for babies, toddlers, and children. You can also shop faves for $5 or less.
Learn how to cut carbon emissions from the U.S Green Building Council
ST. LOUIS – You can learn how to cut carbon emissions from buildings. The Missouri chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council will offer best practices for builders as they work to decarbonize building projects. This event will be in-person and virtual. RSVP is required. Building Decarbonization Educational Event.
Early Childhood Visiting Program urges parents to vote for funding
ST. LOUIS – Supporters of the Maternal, Infant, Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV) urge voters to contact federal legislators to extend past the Friday, September 30 deadline. The program offers several services, including breastfeeding support, early childhood education, and job training. A client and provider from Parents as...
Within hours of notification, volunteers honored Colonel Zachary Hall
Volunteers placed flags at Scott Airforce Base to line the entry to the Shiloh Gate for the memorial service for Colonel Zachary Hall.
