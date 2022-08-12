ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of classic Disney rides, you’re going to love this attractions dress we found today in Walt Disney World. Magic Kingdom Attractions Dress — $128. The top half of the dress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Daily South

Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies

Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

These Frozen Peanut Butter Cups Are Even Better Than Reese’s

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed.
RETAIL
WDW News Today

Pooh & Tigger Meet and Greet Returns to Magic Kingdom

It’s a wonderful day in the Hundred Acre Wood, since the Winnie the Pooh and Tigger meet and greet has returned at Magic Kingdom Park!. The signage outside “A Place for Friends to Meet” shows that Pooh and Tigger will be available for visits from 11:00am to 2:15pm today.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)

Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

An In-Depth Review of Hook’s Barbery Aboard the Disney Wish

Say what you want about Captain Hook, but the man was well groomed. His mustache was always on point, and his randomly appearing 5 o’clock shadow was always dealt with quickly and professionally. Aboard the Disney Wish, you can learn his grooming tricks and skincare routine in a salon inspired by his private quarters aboard the Jolly Roger, Hook’s Barbery. Perhaps a youth spent hearing about the exploits of Barbary pirates inspired him to pursue two parallel careers, and nobody had the heart to point out the spelling differences. At any rate, Hook’s Barbery is a jewel aboard the Disney Wish, and we went there for the full experience. Beards, barbers, and secret bar, this small enclave has it all, even if its logistics are a bit tricky.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Walt & Roy Footage, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, Blocked ‘Bluey’ Episode Will Come to Disney+, and More: Daily Recap (8/16/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates

Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom to Conduct Late-Night Fireworks Test on August 16

Disney has informed members of the surrounding community that fireworks testing will take place at the Magic Kingdom at around 12:00am August 16. We will be conducting overnight fireworks testing at Magic Kingdom Park tonight between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. We will do our best to keep the noise to a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this early-morning inconvenience.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/13/22 (Winnie the Pooh & Tigger Meet & Greet, Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar Crocs, LEGO Haunted Mansion Set, & More)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from the most magical place on earth! Today we are on the hunt for new merchandise. We are also planning on reviewing two new Halloween snacks at Cheshire Cafe. We also hear that two lovable characters have returned to their meet and greet location in Magic Kingdom. Let’s get started.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Full House, Scare Zone, and Show Lineup Announced for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort

The full lineup for Halloween Horror Nights 31 has been released, including 10 houses, 2 shows, and 5 scare zones at Universal Orlando Resort. Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.
ORLANDO, FL
thecountrycook.net

Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff

This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
RECIPES

