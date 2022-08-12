Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City, and Miss Greater Atlanta winners announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Miss America organization announced the winners of Miss Atlanta, Miss Capital City and Miss Greater Atlanta. The three winners will go on to compete for the Miss Georgia title. The Miss Atlanta title went to 19-year-old Audrey Kittila. Kittila is a University of Georgia student...
CBS 46
The Wren’s Nest to host writing workshops
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wren’s Nest, a museum in Atlanta’s West End, will host writing workshops for middle schoolers beginning Sept. 10. The workshops will take place every other Saturday until Nov. 5. Each 90-minute workshop will focus on a different genre each week, including fiction and...
CBS 46
Legendary actress Margaret Avery shares her story
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Legendary actress Margaret Avery shared her story of the highs and lows of being in the entertainment industry for over five decades. Avery also gave advice for upcoming actors and actresses who desire to work in the film and tv industry. Margaret is best known for...
CBS 46
Millennium Tour plays State Farm Arena Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Millennium Tour, headlined by Bow Wow and Mario, will stop at the State Farm Arena Nov. 6. The tour features a murderer’s row of 2000s R&B and hip-hop favorites, including Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins and the reunion of Day26. Those artists will be joined by several others for what should prove to be a fun and nostalgic night; Bow Wow’s Verzuz appearance proves he’s still got it, too.
CBS 46
Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith to open pop-up shop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based artist Anderson Smith will open a pop-up shop in Buckhead Village. The shop will be next to Forward Health and is the artist’s first brick-and-mortar location. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both walk-ins and appointments are available.
CBS 46
East Point to host Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a new festival celebrating Native American culture. The first Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow will take place Aug. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Point City Hall. Visitors will learn about dance in Native American culture and...
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper T.I., Moolah Wireless distributed tablets to 200 college students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line wrapped around the stairwell, outside of a campus building as students learned that Atlanta rapper T.I. was there to help distribute free tablets to Morris Brown College students on Monday afternoon. Students took photos with the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, and...
CBS 46
Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
CBS 46
College Football National Championship Game returning to Atlanta in 2025
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The National College Football championship game is heading back to Atlanta in 2025. The official announcement was made Tuesday in a joint news conference with Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council. Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, was also present.
CBS 46
Angels Among Us announces 20,000th animal saved in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Angels Among Us Pet Rescue has announced its 20,000th animal rescue. The nonprofit has rescued dogs and cats from shelters, owner surrenders, and other high-risk situations throughout the greater Atlanta area. Angels Rescue has seen these dogs and cats through the foster and adoption process and...
CBS 46
Run for the Park 5k set for Aug. 27
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Run for the Park 5k will return in person Aug. 27 after two years of virtual runs. The run will benefit the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit working to maintain Grant Park. The 5k will start at 8 a.m. and begin at Zoo Atlanta. Packet...
CBS 46
North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs to host volunteer event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The North Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs will host a volunteer event Aug. 17 to celebrate a $1 million donation from Family Dollar and a donation of 1,300 backpacks from Baby Phat and Phat Farm. The backpacks will come with stationery and school supplies also donated by Baby Phat and Phat Farm.
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
CBS 46
Frontier Airlines announces 5 new international routes out of Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it is more than doubling its international destinations out of Atlanta. Frontier plans to add five new destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in November and December. Travelers can now take trips to San José, Costa Rica, Liberia, Costa Rica, Nassau, Bahamas, San Salvador, El Salvador, and Kingston, Jamaica.
CBS 46
Eventide Brewing to host donation drive for PAWS Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Eventide Brewing will host a donation drive for PAWS Atlanta to celebrate National Dog Day Aug. 26. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Eventide’s Grant Park location. PAWS Atlanta will be there hosting a donation drive. They’re looking for items such as adult dog...
CBS 46
Star of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ speaks out after daughter arrested for DUI
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was recently arrested in Forsyth County. According to the incident report, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash near Peachtree Parkway and Highway 400 near 1 a.m. A man driving a...
CBS 46
Rome hosts Corky Luncheon to celebrate Classic’s Friday triple-header
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic celebrated the second day of its annual luncheon at the Rome Civic Center on Tuesday. Corky Kell founder Dave Hunter and IJ Rosenberg addressed the audience and recognized all the partners and sponsors that have helped make this event possible like Sportsturf and Gatorade. Rome councilmen and commissioners and a collection of school athletic directors, were also present and shared lunch, courtesy of Provino’s, with representatives from all six schools participating in this year’s Rome Corky Kell lineup Friday, Aug. 19. Rosenberg and Rusty Mansell welcomed former Brookwood star and legend Rennie Curran, who talked about his partnership with Sportsturf and also his nonprofit organization that emphasizes leadership and mentorship for young men to become great leaders in their community.
CBS 46
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
CBS 46
1980s-themed bar crawl at Halcyon Aug. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon will host a 1980s-themed bar crawl Aug. 25. The mixed-use village in Alpharetta will host the event at its many bars and restaurants, allowing guests to sample a variety of 1980s-themed cocktails. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket pick-up will run until 8 p.m.
CBS 46
Car smashes through popular Riverdale restaurant window
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver plowed through the glass window of a popular barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Tuesday afternoon, according to restaurant staff at “This Is It BBQ”. Two photos sent to CBS46 show glass scattered from the exterior of the business and the front windows completely...
