freightwaves.com
Walmart set to open Pennsylvania consolidation center, adding 1,000 jobs
Walmart Inc. has announced it is opening a 400,000-square-foot automated consolidation center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, aimed at speeding up supply chains across the company’s 42 regional distribution centers in the U.S. The new consolidation center is scheduled to open by the end of August. Walmart has already hired 500...
freightwaves.com
Geodis acquires last-mile logistics firm Need It Now Delivers
Global transport and logistics provider Geodis is bolstering its U.S. e-commerce last-mile capabilities by acquiring Need It Now Delivers. Need It Now is a provider of final-mile delivery and omnichannel logistics. It also offers same-day logistics. The New Jersey-based company, which employs approximately 2,000, is owned in part by management and private equity firm Palm Beach Capital.
freightwaves.com
BigCommerce turns on buy-now, pay-later options for merchants
As inflation has diminished the buying power of consumers, more are turning to buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) options to afford their everyday items. E-commerce platform BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is now making BNPL options available to its merchants, announcing a deal with Affirm on Tuesday. “Innovative, digital payment options have become increasingly...
freightwaves.com
DoorDash to offer on-demand grocery delivery for Grocery Outlet
DoorDash’s aggressive push into the grocery space continued Monday when it announced a deal with Grocery Outlet Holding. DoorDash will provide delivery service through its DashPass service. Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) provides grocery items to 420 independently operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho,...
freightwaves.com
Walmart cancels billions of dollars in orders to right-size inventory levels
Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that it has canceled billions of dollars in orders as part of a continued effort to align inventory levels with projected demand and to reduce its exposure to certain products that have fallen out of favor with budget-conscious consumers. The nation’s largest retailer (NYSE: WMT) said...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers
Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
freightwaves.com
How broker agents can endure a soft freight market
In a soft freight market, one big challenge brokers face is securing new contracts at favorable rates. Today’s market conditions, in which capacity is loose and rates are low, mean shippers have the advantage when it comes to pricing power. “Right now everyone’s just very, very hungry because there...
freightwaves.com
FedEx Ground contractor backs off request for broad financial reimbursements
A FedEx Ground driver contractor spearheading an effort to convince the FedEx unit that many of its 6,000 contractors are in dire need of financial help has backed off a request that the unit boost per-stop and line-haul rates for its contractors. Spencer Patton, who runs a 10-state territory that...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: Bigger mallet needed for latest game of whack-a-mole
Logistics managers and U.S. shippers can’t seem to catch a break. High temps in China and labor negotiations in Europe are squeezing the supply chain vise harder and containers are piling up. Record heat is forcing some manufacturers in 19 cities and jurisdictions in China to shut down production...
freightwaves.com
Trucking fuel costs and retail pump prices aren’t marching in lockstep
Even as the cost of diesel is a topic of endless concern and discussion in the trucking sector, an annual release of cost data from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) reports can be seen as showing that the all-in cost of fuel for truckers is set by factors other than the price at the pump.
freightwaves.com
Carriers should focus on acquiring, honoring contracts ahead of potential recession
A freight recession is on everyone’s mind as capacity continues to loosen and spot rates remain on long steady decline for months.. As rates begin to approach pre-pandemic levels, some carriers are shifting their focus toward protecting their bottom lines. The logistics industry is collaborative by nature and leaning...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: As a recession looms, optimizing last-mile delivery should be your first port of call
This commentary was written by Álvaro Echeverría, founder and CEO of SimpliRoute. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. The whispers that a recession is on the horizon have now become loud...
freightwaves.com
Attabotics: How leafcutter ants inspired supply chain innovation
A veteran, a nurse and a construction worker walked into a bar. Actually, just one person walked into the bar: Scott Gravelle. Gravelle can be described as a master of many trades, but his current passion may just revolutionize the supply chain industry — he’s the CEO of Attabotics.
freightwaves.com
Trailer replacement cycle stretched further as July orders drop
Trailer orders declined 28% in July compared to June, extending the replacement equipment calendar further into 2023 as most manufacturers kept the brakes on bookings. Fleets are waiting to place those orders. But most OEMs are not able to accurately price new equipment. Inflation and volatile commodity prices for key items like steel and aluminum frustrate those efforts.
freightwaves.com
Demand for big-box warehouse leasing picks up pace, e-commerce lags
Leasing activity for mega-logistics warehouses picked up pace in the first half of the year, though one key customer category — e-commerce — did not join the party. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million square feet or larger through June, up from 24 facilities during the first half of 2021, according to data from real estate services giant CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE).
freightwaves.com
Choose a dashcam that targets your pain points
With so many dashcams on the market, how do you know which is best for your fleet?. According to Ryan Knight, senior director of enterprise sales at Netradyne, you first need to know what your pain points are. What are you trying to mitigate?. For starters, you’ll want to evaluate...
CARS・
freightwaves.com
White Paper: Q3 2022 Shipper Rate Report
The Shipper Rate Report—presented in partnership with U.S. Bank and Turvo—is a quarterly publication using freight payment data from U.S. Bank in conjunction with FreightWaves SONAR data sets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers. The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price down almost 90 cents after 8th straight drop
Even as the diesel futures market shows signs of strength, the benchmark U.S. diesel price declined Monday for the eighth consecutive week. The weekly average retail price posted by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration, used as the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 8.2 cents a gallon Monday, to $4.911 a gallon. It’s the lowest price since March.
