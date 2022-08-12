ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens set to revert back to strongest side

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOJdl_0hEoz7pX00

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is set to recall a host of first-team regulars for the visit of Mansfield.

Wellens made seven changes for the Carabao Cup first-round loss at Forest Green in midweek.

The O’s have won their opening two League Two games so are likely to revert back to a more familiar line-up.

Jordan Brown made his return from injury off the bench but Aaron Drinan (quad) is still sidelined.

Mansfield will be without the suspended Jordan Bowery, who was sent off in the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby.

Hiram Boateng should be fit having been rested for the Rams clash due to niggling ankle and hamstring complaints.

George Maris suffered a knock in the game but will be assessed before the trip to east London.

Lucas Akins (groin) could also be back but is another who requires a fitness test.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave his side an undeserved 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. Away from football,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Maris
Person
Aaron Drinan
Person
Jordan Bowery
Person
Hiram Boateng
Person
Lucas Akins
Person
Richie Wellens
newschain

Barnsley ease past Bristol Rovers

Goals from Devante Cole, Jordan Williams and Josh Benson gave Barnsley a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. The League One contest was only three minutes old when Callum Styles produced a good run down the left and played the ball to Cole, who found the net from a tight angle.
SOCCER
newschain

Simon Weaver: Harrogate have been galvanised by new backline

Simon Weaver believes much-changed Harrogate have been galvanised by the rearguard action required in a 2-0 League Two win at Gillingham. The scoreline suggested a comfortable victory for the visitors thanks to goals either side of half-time from Matty Daly and Alex Pattison. But the Yorkshire side were made to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Forest Green#Derby
newschain

Injuries take shine off win at QPR for Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton savoured his side’s 1-0 win at QPR but admitted his joy was tempered by concern for injured midfielders Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini. Both on-loan youngsters were taken off at Loftus Road, where Josh Bowler’s goal against his former club secured the points. Arsenal’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Mansfield’s comeback victory over AFC Wimbledon was much-needed – Nigel Clough

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted Tuesday night’s 5-2 League Two comeback thrashing of 10-men AFC Wimbledon was much-needed. After losing three of their first four games, the Stags came from 2-0 down to see off the Dons in style after the visitors had Chris Gunter sent off for retaliation after Stephen Quinn had kicked the ball at him at 2-2 just before the break.
SOCCER
newschain

Peterborough end Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten start

Reece James saw red as Sheffield Wednesday suffered a first defeat of the Sky Bet League One season, going down 2-0 at Peterborough. The on-loan defender endured a first league start to forget for the Owls when sent off in the 34th minute for a reckless challenge on Posh’s Joe Ward.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liam Rosenior bemoans missed chances as Derby draw at Shrewsbury

Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior claimed his side should have taken all three points after their entertaining 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury. The Rams were forced to settle for their first draw of the season despite Richard Stearman, Tom Barkhuizen and Louie Sibley all going close. Rosenior said: “Same story as...
SOCCER
newschain

Matt Taylor buoyant after Exeter climb to fifth with win over Wycombe

Exeter manager Matt Taylor reflected on a ‘powerful evening’ after his team climbed up to fifth in Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 win over Wycombe at St James Park. After Harry Kite had put the Grecians in front – the midfielder netting his third goal of the season – Archie Collins finished a fine team move to double the Grecians’ lead at half-time.
SPORTS
newschain

Matty Daly and Alex Pattison on target as Harrogate see off Gillingham

Matty Daly and Alex Pattison scored either side of half-time as Harrogate recorded a 2-0 League Two victory over Gillingham. Harrogate created the first chance after 10 minutes when Jaheim Headley’s low strike and forced Glenn Morris into a strong save. Gillingham debutant Hakeeb Adelakun then went close when...
SOCCER
newschain

Walsall suffer first defeat of season after going down to Barrow

Summer signings Tyrell Warren and Sam McClelland ended Walsall’s unbeaten start to the season as Barrow got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Holker Street. Headers from Warren and Chelsea loanee McClelland within three first-half minutes did the damage in Cumbria as Pete Wild’s side bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Sutton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Shrewsbury draw with Derby

Shrewsbury and Derby played out a 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow. The Rams controlled the first half before Steve Cotterill’s men came out all guns blazing after the break but neither side were able to break the deadlock in the first league meeting between the sides since 1987.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy