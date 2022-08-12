Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters recall Southborough fire response
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the town of Southborough Aug. 5 for a mutual aid assignment for a structure fire at 21 Sears Road that had been struck by lightning. Engine 1, under the command of Lieutenant Omar Torres, along with firefighters Matthew Armour, Ralph Caccaipaglia...
Chicopee Cupboard celebrating new location
The United Way of Pioneer Valley will celebrate the new home of the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry Tuesday.
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Two-year-old Massachusetts child falls into pool; CPR performed by family, first responders
A two-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Monday after falling into a pool. According to the Abington Fire Department, early this afternoon, their crews were dispatched to a reported child being pulled from a pool. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Plymouth Street, according to scanner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police make arrests after firearms found in fanny packs
SHREWSBURY – Two Worcester residents face charges after they allegedly had firearms in their possession without a license. Police arrested Isaac Penado, 18, and Yan Quinones, 20, following two separate traffic stops in recent days. Shrewsbury officers pulled a vehicle over on South Street at about 7:45 p.m. Aug....
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
westernmassnews.com
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cannabis community meeting on proposed Florence dispensary turns fiery — even as Northampton is loaded with pot shops
The residents of Florence, in the words of one of their own, were “mad as hell.”. A community meeting providing a forum to discuss what could potentially become Northampton’s 14th cannabis dispensary devolved at times Monday night into a shouting match.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested after allegedly being caught cutting catalytic converters, 15 seized
Two Massachusetts men were reportedly caught in the act of cutting catalytic converters on Monday. According to Plymouth Police, late last night, Nicholas Miller, 27, of New Bedford and Rafael Almeida, 26, of Methuen were being too loud with their Sawzall tools which drew the attention of a neighbor. PD...
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
communityadvocate.com
Steven Trumble Jr., 50, of Marlborough
– Steven “Stevie” Trumble, age 50, of Marlboro, MA passed away July 19th, 2022. Steve grew up in Marlboro and was the son of Karen Helms of Cape Coral, Florida and the late Steven Trumble of Hudson. Early on Stevie spent his years in restaurants, he worked his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
UMass Amherst, facing dorm shortage, to house more than 100 students at Econo Lodge in Hadley this fall
Facing a shortage of dormitory space as more returning students decide to spend another year living on campus, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will house more than 100 students at an off-campus hotel in Hadley this fall. The students will live in the Econo Lodge on Route 9, about 20...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
westfordcat.org
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
westernmassnews.com
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Comments / 0