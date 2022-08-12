ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters recall Southborough fire response

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the town of Southborough Aug. 5 for a mutual aid assignment for a structure fire at 21 Sears Road that had been struck by lightning. Engine 1, under the command of Lieutenant Omar Torres, along with firefighters Matthew Armour, Ralph Caccaipaglia...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police make arrests after firearms found in fanny packs

SHREWSBURY – Two Worcester residents face charges after they allegedly had firearms in their possession without a license. Police arrested Isaac Penado, 18, and Yan Quinones, 20, following two separate traffic stops in recent days. Shrewsbury officers pulled a vehicle over on South Street at about 7:45 p.m. Aug....
SHREWSBURY, MA
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Steven Trumble Jr., 50, of Marlborough

– Steven “Stevie” Trumble, age 50, of Marlboro, MA passed away July 19th, 2022. Steve grew up in Marlboro and was the son of Karen Helms of Cape Coral, Florida and the late Steven Trumble of Hudson. Early on Stevie spent his years in restaurants, he worked his...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
westfordcat.org

Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive

WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
WESTFORD, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19

In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
westernmassnews.com

3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA

