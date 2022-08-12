A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday night on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 10:45, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the area of South Chappell Hill and Pecan Street on a vehicle for failing to drive within a single lane. After investigation, Tiffany Taylor Vasquez, 49 of Somerville, was found to be intoxicated while operating the motor vehicle and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 3 or more offences. A search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located as well. Vasquez was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where she was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3 or more offences, Possession of Marijuana, and on a Municipal Court Warrant.

SOMERVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO