SWAT team responds to barricaded suspect near Texas A&M: Police
At least one person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment near Texas A&M University, prompting a SWAT team response, police said.
fox44news.com
Victim, suspect in Bryan murder investigation identified
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim and suspect in the Bryan murder investigation have been identified by police. Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of W Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to have been dropped off at this location.
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering Uber driver
Uber is cooperating with police in Texas after a customer was arrested for allegedly murdering one of its drivers and dropping her body off in a random backyard.
KWTX
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE
One person was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 4:40, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 400 block of East Alamo Street for a disturbance. After investigation, Gisella Rios-Aguilar, 22 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
wtaw.com
Two Men Arrested After A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hears Gunfire At 2:30 In The Morning
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy hearing gunfire around 2:30 last Friday morning near the Bryan Target store led to two arrests. According to arrest reports, a pickup that was leaving the area was stopped. After the deputy saw a handgun in the passenger floorboard, that led to a search...
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Response To An Unsubstantiated 9-1-1 Hostage Call Leads To Finding 27 Snakes And The Arrests Of The Parents Of Five Children
Last Friday morning, Bryan police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a possible hostage situation at an apartment near the Blinn College-Bryan campus that was determined to be unsubstantiated. After arriving at the apartment, officers found 27 snakes sharing an apartment with five children between the ages of two and...
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A 17 Year Old On A Murder Charge In The Death Of A 62 Year Old Woman
Bryan police announce a woman was shot to death, her body was left in the backyard of a home in a north downtown neighborhood, and a 17 year old was arrested near the Mexican border on a murder charge. BPD identified the victim who was found Sunday morning as 62...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
Orange Leader
Police working scene after 4 thieves took 34 seconds to rob Pinehurst gun shop of 16 weapons
PINEHURST — A recent smash-and-grab burglary at a Pinehurst gun store happened in less than a minute. During a span of 34 seconds, four people entered Red Lion Tactics, 2494 Martin Luther King Drive, and stole 16 weapons, including three rifles. Owner Josh Dempsy said the four individuals parked...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
At 11:44 pm Friday MCHD and Conroe Fire were dispatched to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on I-45 northbound just south of FM 3083. Conroe Police investigating say a motorist was southbound and did not see the male who was in the middle lane of the freeway when he struck him. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was contacted for the inquest and ordered Eicenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Hispanic male had no identification on him.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning after a Criminal Trespass call was made. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Officers Morong and Guerra responded to the 500 block of Charles Lewis Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass Complaint. Upon arrival, Officers were notified that a subject on the scene, Anthony Vela, 33 of Brenham, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with Vela, who disregarded Officer’s lawful commands and resisted arrest. Vela was taken into custody on warrant for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. Vela was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGE
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday night on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 10:45, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the area of South Chappell Hill and Pecan Street on a vehicle for failing to drive within a single lane. After investigation, Tiffany Taylor Vasquez, 49 of Somerville, was found to be intoxicated while operating the motor vehicle and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 3 or more offences. A search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located as well. Vasquez was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department where she was booked in for Driving While Intoxicated 3 or more offences, Possession of Marijuana, and on a Municipal Court Warrant.
borderreport.com
Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
