First pro/am surfing competition coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always dreamed of competing by catching some waves, you don’t have to go far.

Oklahoma City will host its first pro/am surfing competition on Saturday, Aug. 17 at RIVERSPORT.

The FlowTour Pro/Am will attract local amateur competitors as well as regional professionals who will compete for cash prizes totaling $1,000.

The surf competition begins at 1 p.m. and the day’s activities also include a Puppy Pool Party and live music featuring The Unlikely Candidates starting at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a new kind of event for Oklahoma City,” said Mike Knopp, RIVERSPORT executive director. “It’s our first major surfing competition and spectators are going to be surprised at just how good our surfers have gotten since we opened Surf OKC a couple of years ago.”

The surfing event is free for spectators.

Admission to the concert is free for anyone who arrives before 5 p.m. After that, admission is $10.

Anyone interested in competing at the Surf OKC FlowTour Pro/Am can register online or in the RIVERSPORT Whitewater Center Friday, Aug. 12, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

