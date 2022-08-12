ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

First pro/am surfing competition coming to Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIquy_0hEov88m00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always dreamed of competing by catching some waves, you don’t have to go far.

Oklahoma City will host its first pro/am surfing competition on Saturday, Aug. 17 at RIVERSPORT.

The FlowTour Pro/Am will attract local amateur competitors as well as regional professionals who will compete for cash prizes totaling $1,000.

‘The position it puts our family in’: Oklahoma mom waiting months for baby’s birth certificate

The surf competition begins at 1 p.m. and the day’s activities also include a Puppy Pool Party and live music featuring The Unlikely Candidates starting at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a new kind of event for Oklahoma City,” said Mike Knopp, RIVERSPORT executive director. “It’s our first major surfing competition and spectators are going to be surprised at just how good our surfers have gotten since we opened Surf OKC a couple of years ago.”

The surfing event is free for spectators.

Admission to the concert is free for anyone who arrives before 5 p.m. After that, admission is $10.

Anyone interested in competing at the Surf OKC FlowTour Pro/Am can register online or in the RIVERSPORT Whitewater Center Friday, Aug. 12, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair

 The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event.  Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Riversport#A Puppy Pool Party#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy