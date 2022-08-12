ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Texas attorney general locked in close race with Democratic challenger: poll

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza are almost tied ahead of this year’s midterms, a poll released Monday shows. The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found Paxton leading Garza 34 to 32 percent among Texas voters, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
TEXAS STATE
Top cornerback in Louisiana commits to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four star recruit out of Woodlawn, Jordan Matthews, is headed to the SEC. The top-rated cornerback in the state of Louisiana picks Tennessee. Although his father played football for LSU, Matthews believes Knoxville, TN is the place for him. “I had three deciding factors,” said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?

(NewsNation) — Arizona has begun building a barrier of shipping containers to fill a gap in the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma. Providing the containers work in the small gap, many are wondering if this could be a solution for the rest of the southern border. It would take thousands of shipping containers to make up the entire border wall, but could it be done?
YUMA, AZ

