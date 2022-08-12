Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
‘He is my hero’: Florida student died protecting heartbroken girlfriend in robbery near Cheaha State Park
Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee decided to take a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. Traveling was something the couple of 4 ½ years loved to do together, and a day spent in nature seemed like the perfect way to end the summer.
Alabama state senator, wife arrested for cattle running free: ‘You can’t always control your animals’
An Alabama state senator and his wife were arrested Monday and charged with violations of cattle running at large, according to Opelika police. State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, turned themselves in Monday to the Lee County sheriff’s department. They were arrested on three warrants each for “large animals running at large,” according to Opelika police.
55 pounds of cocaine worth $5 million found floating off Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s department said on Sunday that it had seized 25 bricks of what was suspected to be cocaine in Key West. Their release stated that authorities responded to Coconut Mallory Marina on Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean. The Key...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
Business owner fleeing California for Alabama over crime: ‘Just hard-working people living their life’
An Oakland businessman says he is selling out and moving to Muscle Shoals after dealing with rampant crime for too long. Derek Drake is a Bay Area native, the son of former Oakland Raider Art Thoms, who bought a string of laundromats 45 years ago. According to ABC7 in San...
Heat advisory for southwest Alabama on Tuesday; strong storms possible too
The combination of heat and humidity could push the “feels like” temperature to concerning levels today in parts of southwest Alabama. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a heat advisory for several counties that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The...
Tropical disturbance headed for Gulf; anything to worry about?
A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean may make it into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday continued to track the disturbance but gave it only a 20 percent probability of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days. As of Tuesday morning the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Strong to severe storms possible next three days
Alabama’s weather is poised to get more active after a quiet few days. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has varying parts of the state in a severe weather risk today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day has a Level 1 out of 5 -- or marginal -- risk, which means...
Rick Ross’ Mississippi wing restaurants fined for employee pay cuts, child labor violations
Fast food franchises that make employees pay for safety training, background checks and their own uniforms? Ignoring child labor law? And don’t even think about being short on the register. The U.S. Department of Labor says employees at five Wingstop locations had to pay the cost to work for...
You will now pay to park at Great Smoky Mountain National Park: Here’s how much
If you’re planning on visiting Great Smoky Mountain National Park in 2023, you will likely have to pay for parking. Starting March 1, 2023, drivers that park in Great Smoky Mountain National Park will be charged a $5 daily fee, $15 for a tag up to 7 days or $40 for annual parking. Parking tags won’t be refundable, transferable, or upgradable and each one is only valid for a single visit.
Autopsy reveals how Alabama botched Joe Nathan James’ execution: Truth is ‘engraved in his skin’
“Lethal injections largely happen, quite literally, behind a curtain; what observers do see looks vaguely surgical; what they don’t looks like a war crime.” - Elizabeth Bruenig, The Atlantic. The Alabama prison horror story continues to add disturbing new chapters. According to a medical examiner who took part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Californians fleeing for ‘red states like Alabama,’ Ivey retorts after Gavin Newsom rips governor’s prison plan
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday threw a counter punch at Gavin Newsom after the California governor ripped the governor’s plan to build two “mega prisons” with COVID relief money. Newsom tweeted a video Monday where he chastised Alabama for using federal COVID relief funds to build the...
Publix rolls out new service in Alabama
Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
Florida teen said she isn’t ready to have baby; judge says she’s not ‘sufficiently mature’ for abortion
Jane Doe 22-B, a 16-year-old in the care of Florida child welfare authorities, told a Florida judge she was “not ready to have a baby,” and sought a court order granting her permission to terminate a 10-week pregnancy. The judge ruled that Jane, as she’s identified in court...
Archibald: Told he would soon die, a friend shows how to live
This is an opinion column. Back in 2016, when my friend Mike Oliver was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a doctor told him he might have as few as five years left to live. That wasn’t the worst of it. Mike came to learn the disease is so merciless he might not wish for more than that.
‘I don’t speak English,’ Alabama judge tells reporter asking about gun arrest
An Alabama judge replied “I don’t speak English” when a reporter questioned him Tuesday during his court appearance on a menacing charged stemming from him allegedly pulling a gun on a man in a police parking lot. Huntsville Magistrate Daniel Todd Cranor also reportedly said the media...
Suspended Alabama judge stayed in Chicago 2 months after order to return to work
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd, convicted of judicial ethical violations by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary last year, was back before that court again Tuesday on a second round of allegations. Todd is accused of not following the COJ’s order to return to work on Dec. 6 to...
Medical investigator rules Alec Baldwin set shooting an accident
Albuquerque, N.M. — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator’s...
San Francisco healthcare company moving to Alabama
A California-based health care company will be relocating to Alabama following an investment from the Alabama Futures Fund. Kaya Care, Inc. connects employees together into clinically-led groups based on shared life experiences to promote mental health. It’s the 16th investment for the AFF since it launched in 2018. The fund...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0