Horry County, SC

AL.com

Alabama state senator, wife arrested for cattle running free: ‘You can’t always control your animals’

An Alabama state senator and his wife were arrested Monday and charged with violations of cattle running at large, according to Opelika police. State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, turned themselves in Monday to the Lee County sheriff’s department. They were arrested on three warrants each for “large animals running at large,” according to Opelika police.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tropical disturbance headed for Gulf; anything to worry about?

A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean may make it into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday continued to track the disturbance but gave it only a 20 percent probability of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days. As of Tuesday morning the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Strong to severe storms possible next three days

Alabama’s weather is poised to get more active after a quiet few days. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has varying parts of the state in a severe weather risk today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day has a Level 1 out of 5 -- or marginal -- risk, which means...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

You will now pay to park at Great Smoky Mountain National Park: Here’s how much

If you’re planning on visiting Great Smoky Mountain National Park in 2023, you will likely have to pay for parking. Starting March 1, 2023, drivers that park in Great Smoky Mountain National Park will be charged a $5 daily fee, $15 for a tag up to 7 days or $40 for annual parking. Parking tags won’t be refundable, transferable, or upgradable and each one is only valid for a single visit.
TRAVEL
AL.com

Publix rolls out new service in Alabama

Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
AL.com

Archibald: Told he would soon die, a friend shows how to live

This is an opinion column. Back in 2016, when my friend Mike Oliver was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a doctor told him he might have as few as five years left to live. That wasn’t the worst of it. Mike came to learn the disease is so merciless he might not wish for more than that.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

San Francisco healthcare company moving to Alabama

A California-based health care company will be relocating to Alabama following an investment from the Alabama Futures Fund. Kaya Care, Inc. connects employees together into clinically-led groups based on shared life experiences to promote mental health. It’s the 16th investment for the AFF since it launched in 2018. The fund...
ALABAMA STATE
