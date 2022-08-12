Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Third man arrested in fatal Lanier Co. shooting
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A third suspect that was wanted in connection to a deadly Lanier County shooting was arrested Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Swanson was...
southgatv.com
Third arrested in Savion McRae murder
LAKELAND, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the arrest of a third suspect sought in the June 18th murder of Coffee County teenager Savion McRae. Agents say 24 year old Rod Swanson was apprehended Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting in Lanier County. Swanson is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
wfxl.com
Turner County rest area scheduled to close Wednesday
A Turner County rest area is scheduled to close this week for paving work. Interstate 75 South rest area #9 is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, August 17 for interstate paving in the area. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the rest area is expected to close at 7:30 am.
WCTV
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A little more than a month after a couple was found shot and killed at a rural intersection in Suwannee County, the sheriff’s office announced they had a person of interest in the case. A husband and his wife were found in a vehicle...
WCJB
Lake City man arrested after officers found loaded firearms, drugs in his car
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -A man was arrested in Columbia County after a traffic stop led to officers finding marijuana and guns. Lake City Police Department officers arrested Aaron Brannon, 25, during a traffic stop on Thursday night. Officers saw his car drive through a stop sign in the area...
WCJB
Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies have a person of interest in the case. The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Friday on the homicide investigation into a man and woman who were shot and killed in their car in Live Oak on July 9.
Reward for information in Baker County 'execution style' murders nearly doubles
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The reward has been raised to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for two Baker County murders. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says the Sigers family of Macclenny contacted them...
WCTV
New York murder suspect arrested in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in New York City. On Thursday, law enforcement learned that a murder suspect wanted in New York City might be in Madison County, on Oak Hill Road, according to deputies.
ecbpublishing.com
Victim Advocacy in Jefferson County
With every crime that is reported in the United States, a case is opened. Some crime cases are closed swiftly, while others may remain open for months or even years without resolution. With every case that is opened, there are innocent lives that have been impacted, sometimes irreparably. Victims or survivors of crimes often are thrown into unfamiliar legal territory, or may be unaware of their rights, and may be uncertain as to how to navigate criminal or court processes. They may be unaware of how to seek emergency services or who they can call during a critical situation in order to receive assistance. Marie Rigdon, the Victim Services Practitioner with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has been helping victims to find the help they need since June of 2016.
Lake City PD: Man arrested for possession of loaded guns and bags of marijuana
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department reported that it arrested 25-year-old Aaron Terrel Brannon at a traffic stop for possessing two loaded firearms and over 500 grams of marijuana. On Thursday, August 11 at 6:45 p.m., an officer from the Lake City PD was working a...
WCJB
Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
WALB 10
A year in, Valdosta On-Demand seeing great success
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a year in business, Valdosta On-Demand has been helpful and convenient to many in the Azalea City. Valdosta On-Demand is the city’s first-ever transit system. City officials said it has already been a great success. A success that has led to extended hours and an expanded fleet.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Leon, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Leon; Madison; Taylor; Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Southwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northwestern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Western Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Monticello to 10 miles east of Woodville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodville, Cody, Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Fanlew, Wacissa, Wacissa Springs, Natural Bridge, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City and Econfina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
greenepublishing.com
Madison man convicted of trafficking meth
On Thursday, Aug. 5, John Pippin was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine during his trial at the Madison County Courthouse. The illegal substance was discovered after Pippin was pulled over by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Investigator Eddie Brannon for running a stop sign on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. After...
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. millage rate meeting
LOWNDES CO. – The public is invited to a millage rate meeting that will be held during the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners meeting. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on the millage rate. This meeting is open to the public and citizens are encouraged to attend. The millage will be adopted at the 5:30 p.m. Regular Session Meeting of the Board of Commissioners following the public hearing.
valdostatoday.com
Vikings 2022 football season begins
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings are back with the 2022 football regular season with a two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Lowndes Viking Football is back! The 2022 football regular season begins Saturday, August 20 on Joe Wilson Field. Martin Stadium will be host to the two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Both Colquitt County and Lowndes will host Florida teams.
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
valdostatoday.com
Modern IT facility opens in Hahira Business Park
HAHIRA – Virtual World Technologies has opened a new modern information technology services facility in Hahira Business Park. Virtual World Technologies (VWT) is celebrating its new home in the Hahira Business Park. The 9,000-square-foot building, located on four acres, provides VWT with plenty of room to accelerate growth and...
southgatv.com
Elastography comes to Adel
ADEL, GA- Liver elastography is a type of imaging that checks the liver for fibrosis, which if not treated can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. The equipment at Southwell Medical uses ultrasound technology to check the stiffness of liver tissues as stiffness is a sign of fibrosis. This type of testing can sometimes be used in place of a liver biopsy, which is a much more invasive test that removes a section of the liver for testing.
