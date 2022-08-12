ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

'Doomsday Mother' Lori Vallow appears in Idaho court

In her first court appearance since her arrignment in April, lawyers for a woman with Arizona ties accused of murdering her two children argue for her case to be sent back to a Grand Jury. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

