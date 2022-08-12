Read full article on original website
Universal school vouchers: What you should know about the bill that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law
PHOENIX - School choice has been a hot topic in Arizona, as the state's legislature passed the biggest school voucher plan in the country in recent months. The bill, HB 2853, was signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey in July. "These kids are trapped in failing public schools," said...
'Doomsday Mother' Lori Vallow appears in Idaho court
In her first court appearance since her arrignment in April, lawyers for a woman with Arizona ties accused of murdering her two children argue for her case to be sent back to a Grand Jury. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Unruly off-road travel in Arizona is destroying habitat and natural landscaping
Unruly off-road drivers in Arizona are destroying habitats and natural landscaping. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hoping everyone can get on board with abiding by the rules of exploring the desert.
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
Thousands of Arizonans being asked to pay back the unemployment money they received
PHOENIX - For the last couple of years, you've heard about thousands of Arizonans being forced to pay back unemployment despite doing nothing wrong. After startling numbers revealed last month on the millions the state is seeking, an Arizona Senator is getting involved and trying to help those who need it.
Regional head of Homeland Security shares concerns about fallout from Trump raid, border security
DALLAS, Texas - Federal law enforcement officials say there is growing concern that federal agents will be targeted in retaliation for the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Lester Hayes Jr., the new special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in the...
Arizona Wendy's employee facing murder charge following customer's death
Antoine Kendrick, a northern Arizona Wendy's employee, is facing a murder charge following a customer's death. Police say the customer complained about his order and that's when Kendrick came around the counter and beat him.
Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - A 75-year-old Arizona man was rescued Friday from on top of his Jeep after getting stranded in rushing floodwaters, authorities said. The swift water rescue was one of several that took place in Mohave County last week as the continuing monsoon season brought heavy rains and caused flash flooding.
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
