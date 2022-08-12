ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder

By Ben Gilliam
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges against Jonathan L. Smith , 28, of Kingsport in connection to Oviedo-Velazco’s murder.

Nearly two years later, investigators secured a grand jury indictment against Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, of Trenton, Tennessee, for his alleged role in the killing. Malone faces multiple charges:

  • First-Degree Murder
  • Felony Murder
  • Attempted First-Degree Murder
  • Aggravated Burglary

According to the release, Malone was arrested in Knoxville by the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force on August 8. As of Friday, Malone was in custody at the Sullivan County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

In addition to the charges already reported, the release stated that others are likely pending.

Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco was 26 years old at the time of a shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of Osage Drive.

