Shelter cats get renovated spaces at Charleston Animal Society thanks to charity program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society says its cat spaces will be renovated by The Jackson Galaxy Project in the coming weeks. The Jackson Galaxy Project is a program of Greater Good Charities. It designed the renovation plans for the cat spaces using its Operation Catification design principles.
Behind the Badge: Summerville Officer of the Year goes above and beyond to serve town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we are taking you to Summerville to meet Officer Jasmine Deese. She goes above and beyond to hep her community, but you won’t hear her bragging about it. For her, it's all about making Flowertown the best place to live. “I just woke...
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
West Ashley restaurant given seven days to clean oil out of nearby pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Slick and messy- a couple words to describe a West Ashley pond now that oil has seeped into it. Officials say the staff at Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant dumped oil last week that got into a nearby storm drain. Now, they have until the end...
City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while on Kiawah Island vacation
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 as she and the president wrap up their vacation on Kiawah Island. According to a press release, the first lady had tested negative Monday before developing cold-like symptoms late in the evening. A rapid antigen...
Second Sunday returns to King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Sunday marked another "Second Sunday" on King Street. During Second Sundays, King Street is closed to traffic at noon and pedestrians can walk the streets safely, enjoying the shops and galleries. Stores often have sales as well. “It’s the most popular and most regularly...
Mayor Tecklenburg, community members discussing next steps for Lowcountry Lowline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston leaders and area residents will gather on Tuesday to discuss the next phase of the Lowcountry Lowline. Mayor John Tecklenburg, city councilmembers, the Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline nonprofit and others are coming together for a press conference on the proposed pathway and linear park.
Alligator euthanized, victim identified after attack in Sun City: Sheriff's office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a call about a fatal alligator attack in Sun City at about 11:15 a.m., Monday. According to BCSO Major Angela Viens, the body of a female victim was recovered at about 1 p.m. Officials said BCSO...
Birthday Bash Food Truck Roundup
Come join the Neighbors Together Birthday Bash at Firefly Distillery!. You’ll find food from Charleston’s hottest food trucks, live music, cornhole and much, much, more as we celebrate 39 years of serving neighbors in the Tri-county area. Since 1983, Neighbors Together has provided food, clothing, medical care, sheltering, career guidance, financial assistance, legal assistance and other vital services to our neighbors.
One of a Find Charleston
Let's go shopping in the brand new *One Of A Find* showroom!. From vintage furniture to great accessories... You'll find something you love!
Community Resource Center hosting Back 2 School Extravaganza Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is hosting its 7th annual Back to School Extravaganza, which will give school supplies to kids in need. That event is happening at 1 p.m. on August 14, at 3947 Whipper Barony Ln. in North Charleston. Organizers will be distributing...
Mount Pleasant officer honored with life-saving award for rescuing woman from burning car
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department is being recognizing for his life-saving efforts more than two months after a car caught fire in a crash. According to MPPD, early on the morning of May 28, Ofc. Doug Richards was driving home from...
Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
The Island Connection
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
Charleston hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new affordable housing complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city officials will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an affordable housing complex on Tuesday morning. Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilmember Keith Waring and others are coming together to celebrate the completion of the Bulls Creek Apartments. The units are located at 1805 Ashley...
Blood donations needed during drive at Crews Subaru on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Red Cross and the team at Crews have partnered to hold a blood drive on Monday, August 15. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Crews Subaru showroom at 8261 Rivers Avenue. CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place.
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
West Ashley shooting suspect detained after shooting into Sam Rittenberg apartment: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to Charleston Police. At 7:37 p.m., a 911 caller advised that someone was shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. An occupant of the apartment told officers she...
