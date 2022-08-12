ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Second Sunday returns to King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Sunday marked another "Second Sunday" on King Street. During Second Sundays, King Street is closed to traffic at noon and pedestrians can walk the streets safely, enjoying the shops and galleries. Stores often have sales as well. “It’s the most popular and most regularly...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Birthday Bash Food Truck Roundup

Come join the Neighbors Together Birthday Bash at Firefly Distillery!. You’ll find food from Charleston’s hottest food trucks, live music, cornhole and much, much, more as we celebrate 39 years of serving neighbors in the Tri-county area. Since 1983, Neighbors Together has provided food, clothing, medical care, sheltering, career guidance, financial assistance, legal assistance and other vital services to our neighbors.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

One of a Find Charleston

Let's go shopping in the brand new *One Of A Find* showroom!. From vintage furniture to great accessories... You'll find something you love!
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator

Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new affordable housing complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city officials will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an affordable housing complex on Tuesday morning. Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilmember Keith Waring and others are coming together to celebrate the completion of the Bulls Creek Apartments. The units are located at 1805 Ashley...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Blood donations needed during drive at Crews Subaru on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Red Cross and the team at Crews have partnered to hold a blood drive on Monday, August 15. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Crews Subaru showroom at 8261 Rivers Avenue. CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
CHARLESTON, SC

