Flooding in Beaufort Co. expected as weekend kicks off. Here’s when to dodge the deluge

For those who’ve been anticipating a drop in the Lowcountry’s sweltering temperatures, they’ll get their wish Friday afternoon. However, the cold front headed this way is expected to bring heavy rains.

This comes on the heels of the deluge seen in Beaufort County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service’s hazardous alert sent Friday morning, it anticipates the county will experience “at least” minor flooding, along with the rapid rise of streams and creeks. Flooding is likely to occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“Isolated strong storms are possible,” the service warned over Twitter .

Showers and thunderstorms in the area will begin to blow in after 4 p.m., with a precipitation chance of 80%. Rainfall in the afternoon is possible to amount to between a half and three quarters of an inch, the weather service predicted. Storms and showers will continue through the evening in the Lowcountry and are expected to stop before 2 a.m.

While is may be tempting to try drive through flooded areas, the National Weather Service always reminds people to “turn around — don’t drown.”

On Friday, the high will reach up to 86 degrees and temperatures could fall as low as 71.

Weekend weather outlook

Saturday : 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. By the evening, temperatures will drop to about 71 and skies will be mostly clear.

Sunday : Sunny with a high near 87. The temperature will drop to about 71 at night.