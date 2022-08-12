Read full article on original website
Matt Miazga comments on his FC Cincinnati debut and return to MLS
For the first time since November 2015, Matt Miazga took to the field in an MLS match on Saturday, lasting 66 minutes on his FC Cincinnati debut. The Orange and Blue were 2-1 up against Atlanta United at the time of Miazga's withdrawal, eventually going on to draw 2-2. The 27-year-old center-back put in a steady defensive performance that saw him make five clearances, four recoveries, two interceptions, two blocks, and one tackle.
Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC
The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
MLS Week 25 best players - ranked
A look at 90min's top five players from Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, from the New England Revolution's Spanish maestro to a duo of Los Angeles stars.
LAFC remain atop the Western Conference table after 5-0 win over Charlotte FC
LAFC extended their winning streak to six on Saturday after defeating Charlotte FC 5-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Goals from Jesus Murillo, Jose Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Antos Walkes propelled the Western Conference team to three points and widened their lead atop the table. LAFC continues to lead the Supporters’ Shield race, standing six points clear of second place teams Philadelphia Union and Austin FC.
Josh Wolff recalls 'incredible' 4-3 comeback victory against Sporting Kansas City
Austin FC managed a stunning comeback against Sporting Kansas City to triumph 4-3 as an extra time goal by Sebastian Driussi sent Q2 Stadium into a frenzy.
Michael Estrada arrives 'prepared' to Cruz Azul after failed D.C. United stint
Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada is ready to start fresh with Liga MX’s Cruz Azul after D.C. United ended his loan stint early.
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Americans Abroad: Daryl Dike injured, Jozy Altidore scores & Weston McKennie returns
Americans abroad are back in action as international football returns. Around the world, US men's national team players are gearing up for the 2022/2023 season.
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Alaba nets free-kick winner
David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored as Real Madrid beat Almeria in La Liga on Sunday night.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
Wolves agree club record deal for Sporting star Matheus Nunes
Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes in what will be a club record transfer.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Cristian Romero to avoid retrospective action for Marc Cucurella hair pull
Cristian Romero will not face any further action for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair during the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens signs new Borussia Dortmund contract
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has signed a new Borussia Dortmund contract.
Goncalo Ramos responds to Premier League transfer speculation
Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos has responded to recent transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.
Daryl Dike returns to the sidelines after suffering fresh thigh injury
West Bromwich Albion's Daryl Dike to be sidelined for two months after picking up thigh injury in training.
Nacho Monreal: Former Arsenal defender announces retiremenet
Nacho Monreal has confirmed his retirement.
Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland after disappointing home debut
Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland after disappointing home debut.
