For the first time since November 2015, Matt Miazga took to the field in an MLS match on Saturday, lasting 66 minutes on his FC Cincinnati debut. The Orange and Blue were 2-1 up against Atlanta United at the time of Miazga's withdrawal, eventually going on to draw 2-2. The 27-year-old center-back put in a steady defensive performance that saw him make five clearances, four recoveries, two interceptions, two blocks, and one tackle.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO