NEW BRIGHTON, MINN. — Clear Height Properties has acquired Rush Lake Business Park in New Brighton, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. The industrial property consists of two buildings totaling 79,028 square feet that are 87 percent leased. Harrison Wagenseil and Erik Coglianese of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller. Transwestern will also handle leasing on behalf of Clear Height. The transaction marks the first acquisition in Minnesota for Oak Brook, Ill.-based Clear Height.

NEW BRIGHTON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO