South Euclid, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: August 16, 2022

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Dr. Marc GIllinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Cleveland Metroparks. Enjoy the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt

Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
South Euclid, OH
Cleveland, OH
Ohio Entertainment
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy Art and Socializing at 78th Street Studios Third Friday

Fri 8/19 @ 5-9PM It’s that time of month again when the dozens of artists, galleries & businesses at 78th Street Studios throw open their doors for the biggest art walk in Cleveland: Third Friday. There are all sorts of ongoing shows to check out such as HUDGE Gallery’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show

Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!. Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Little Richard
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Back-to-school fashions from tots to teachers

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — It’s time to start thinking about back-to-school and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton wants to help you with your shopping list. Whether you are a student or teacher, Kenny has some great ideas thanks to his friends at Beachwood Place. Click here to learn more about Beachwood Place.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Something Sweet

Baked with love! Kira’s Sweet Bakes in the Village is located on Prospect Street in Mantua.
MANTUA, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland recognizes musician Machine Gun Kelly ahead of hometown concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland welcomed musician Machine Gun Kelly back to the city ahead of his hometown concert on Aug. 13, officially named “Machine Gun Kelly Day” by Mayor Justin Bibb. Bibb made the proclamation official Saturday afternoon with the multi-award-winning artist, who stopped in Cleveland for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Chick-fil-A Football Rivalry Food Drive

The Chick-fil-A Football Rivalry Food Drive encourages students to bring in non-perishable foods to their school for a chance to win! In the week leading up to a large rivalry game, Fox 8 will announce the rivalry teams participating in the food drive and they will have until 4PM that Thursday to collect as much food as possible!
CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Caprese Zucchini Boat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Caprese Zucchini Boat is a great summertime recipe that uses fresh zucchini and cherry tomatoes. This recipe is a perfect light meal or also works as a delicious summer side dish. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and is passionate about creating healthy and delicious recipes with fresh produce. Meghan showed Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how easy it is to make Caprese Zucchini Boats.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Voices of Unity: Blacks in medicine

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The goal of a new program between Cleveland Clinic and Morehouse College is to create a physician’s community that mirrors the population. FOX 8’s Maia Belay shows us how that’s creating more opportunities for future doctors who are also minorities in this week’s Voices of Unity.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Thomas Williams

(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing people in Northeast Ohio. 19-year-old Thomas Williams has been missing since July 13, 2022. Williams was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. He also wears a silver class ring. Williams is 5′ 9″...
CLEVELAND, OH

