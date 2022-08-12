I recently went to dinner at 1157 Bar + Kitchen in Locust Point for the first time (shame on me!) It is a small restaurant but it’s impressively designed to fit a kitchen, bar, and quite a few tables in there (mostly two-tops). The “New American” menu is a really cool combination of flavors from many different cultures, and our order certainly took us on a mini trip around the globe. We got four plates – the Curried Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Pork and Poblano Pepper Empanadas, Crispy Spanish Octopus, and the Korean Fried Chicken Wings.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO