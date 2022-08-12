ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community members celebrate Darley Gateway Park’s new look and lights

Darley Gateway Park has received a long-awaited face lift, now shining a bright light on the East Baltimore neighborhood. Maryland State Sen. Cory McCray, a Darley Park native, partnered with Parks & People, which works to ensure Baltimore residents are connected to nature through parks and green spaces, to transform the once abandoned site.
Open This Sunday – 35 E. Montgomery Street in Historic Federal Hill

Located in historic Federal Hill, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with PARKING PAD combines much history with modern updates & amenities. Original hardwood floors throughout, a perfect blend of old and new! The main level offers a cozy living room with wood burning fireplace & built-ins; a separate dining room; and renovated kitchen, with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, which opens onto a beautiful bluestone patio. The second level serves as the primary suite, with a sitting/dressing area and brand new renovated bath.
The Charmery celebrates its ninth anniversary in Baltimore

A Baltimore City ice cream shop is celebrating a big anniversary and are celebrating with several specials. Joining us with more is owner of The Charmery, Laura Alima. She discussed their nine year anniversary and what flavors they have made for the occasion.
Tenant fears eviction months after applying for relief funds

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Baltimore County tenant who owes thousands in back rent said her landlord has been great in helping her get assistance, but she remains fearful she could get evicted -- and both want answers. Kristina Smith and her landlord, Bob Posterli, are working together to...
Classic Baltimore summer time treat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summers in Baltimore are not complete without a sweet, tasty snowball. Owner of Ice Queens Snoball Shop Dasia Kabia and Momager Melanie Kabia share the story behind their success.
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program

Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

I recently went to dinner at 1157 Bar + Kitchen in Locust Point for the first time (shame on me!) It is a small restaurant but it’s impressively designed to fit a kitchen, bar, and quite a few tables in there (mostly two-tops). The “New American” menu is a really cool combination of flavors from many different cultures, and our order certainly took us on a mini trip around the globe. We got four plates – the Curried Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Pork and Poblano Pepper Empanadas, Crispy Spanish Octopus, and the Korean Fried Chicken Wings.
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club

BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
Baltimore Approves Street Racing Penalty

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City Council has approved a measure that is expected to crack down on street racing. City Council passed a measure which calls for a fine starting at one-thousand-dollars and up to a year behind bars if someone is convicted of street racing. According to one council...
Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
Yappy Hour at The “Green Thing”

What could be better than a beer and a dog on a hot summer afternoon in Columbia’s “Central Park”?. Not the kind of dog with mustard, but the kind you pet and walk and play fetch with - in other. words, your best friend, Fido. Or Rover....
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
Sunday Gardener: Tips on planting fall vegetables

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms is joined by Ava Marie as they discuss tips on planting vegetables for the fall season. These include kale, brussels sprouts and spinach.
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
