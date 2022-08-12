Read full article on original website
Related
Woman arrested on criminally negligent homicide warrant for 2021 fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was arrested Friday on a warrant issued for her involvement in a fatal Rusk County crash in Feb. 2021 per officials. On Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:48 a.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-79, approximately 5.7 miles south of Henderson in […]
WFAA
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
Tyler woman arrested in connection with fatal 2021 Rusk County wreck
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman has been jailed in connection with a Rusk County wreck in February last year that killed a 23-year-old Henderson man. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday on a criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with the Feb. 27, 2021 death of Jose Gustavo Servin.
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Norton, 51, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He was arrested on Friday...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Sentenced to Life in Prison
A jury handed down the maximum sentence on Thursday to a man found guilty of killing his wife in 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. Joseph Daniel Enriquez, 55, of Anna, Texas, received a life sentence for the murder. “While the criminal justice...
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Rangers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive out of Rains County
UPDATE — Around 5 p.m., Sean Alsip was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Alsip was taken to the Rains County Jail without incident. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they say could be armed and […]
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
Missing East Texas teen found, safely returned to Smith County
UPDATE – Madison Adams was found in Kaufman County and safely returned to Smith County by CPS, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing teen from Lindale. Madison Adams has been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Center for Missing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Terrell Police Department seeking assistance from public identifying alleged theft suspect
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying an alleged theft suspect. According to the department, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 2:43 p.m., an unknown white male entered Ross, located at 634 American Way. Surveillance video footage captured the man stealing...
Officials seeking whereabouts of East Texas woman missing since July
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area. Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of explosion
GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inforney.com
Smith County Sheriff's Office locates missing man
A 63-year-old man who wandered off from his family Sunday was located the next day after being declared missing, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found at a residence on Highway 110 on Monday. He went missing when...
Dozen Individuals Jailed On Felony Warrants
At least a dozen individuals were jailed felony warrants over the last week, including a woman reported to have been in possession of heroin when she showed up in court. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alvin Jordan and Corrections Officer Courtney Steward took Jazmyn Nikolia Smallwood into custody at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, in the District Courtroom on a warrant for bond revocation on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
Murder suspect leads police on high speed chase through East Texas with infant in passenger seat, officials say
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A high speed chase that began in Edgewood ended in Forney, and according to police the driver is a suspect in an Edgewood murder on Friday. Wills Point PD and Van Zandt County DA investigator observed a dispatched call from the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office regarding a shooting and kidnapping […]
inforney.com
Officials search for missing Lindale-area teen
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be in Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston. Adams is...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0