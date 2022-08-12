Read full article on original website
makeminefreedom
4d ago
Any results that are published will be in favor of the climate change model. Any results that discredit the model will be discarded. The climate change movement has nothing to do with science it's about compliance.
Jack Daniels
3d ago
I wonder how Piri Reis was able to create a map of Antarctica in the 1500s showing its land features?? If the past 3 yrs have proven anything it shows its time to question "scientists"
Nikki R
4d ago
This is where climate change and the speed at which it’s advancing today is found. It would serve us all well to read up on this avenue of research. It’s fascinating. And informative. Ice cores don’t lie.
