Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania searching for general election poll workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of State, poll workers can be paid for both training sessions and for their work on election day.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Emily Kinkead

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry’s phone was seized by FBI agents. He will also talk about how federal investigators paid visits to several House and Senate Republican offices at the State Capitol this past Tuesday and Wednesday.
How to get a hearing aid in Pa. without a prescription

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans will soon have access to hearing aids, without the need of a prescription, starting in the fall of 2022. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule that will create a new class of hearing aids that do not require a medical examination, prescription, or any evaluation for that matter.
Texas attorney general locked in close race with Democratic challenger: poll

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza are almost tied ahead of this year’s midterms, a poll released Monday shows. The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found Paxton leading Garza 34 to 32 percent among Texas voters, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania boaters to prevent invasive species

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will meet to discuss a proposal to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. Part of the proposal would prevent anyone from placing a watercraft, trailer, or water-related equipment into Pennsylvania waterways that has aquatic macrophytes, plants or prohibited invasive species attached.
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
Pennsylvania drivers facing suspension offered second chance by PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Select Pennsylvania drivers facing a suspension due to an accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption. PennDOT says some drivers facing suspension have the opportunity to complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School...
Operation Nighthawk nets nearly 500 DUI arrests in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrests of 492 individuals who were driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail that is known as Operation Nighthawk. This enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary as a statewide campaign on August 12-13.
Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the project aims to transform Puerto...
Londonderry Township receives $3.5M for wastewater system upgrades

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Today the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is going to award a $3.5 million grant to the Derry Township Municipal Authority, Hershey, Pennsylvania, to boost business and job growth in the region by upgrading the Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant in Londonderry Township.
