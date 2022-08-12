Read full article on original website
Mid-City crash leaves pedestrian dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Body found near busy Mid-City intersection
A person was found dead in a Mid-City street Monday night. Though no age, gender or identity has been released, the body was found at about 10:15 p.m. at Venice Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue, according to Officer Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department. It is unknown if a vehicle was involved in […]
Mid-Wilshire 7-Eleven goes up in flames after woman barricades herself inside
A woman is in custody after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven store and allegedly setting it on fire in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue. The woman initially entered the store […]
Woman arrested after barricading in 7-eleven
LOS ANGELES – A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South...
Shooting near community college leaves three injured
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Three people were injured in a shooting in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College.
Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton
A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
Man wounded in DTLA area shooting
LOS ANGELES – A 42-year-old man was wounded when a suspect fired multiple rounds into his car in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday at Naomi Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
Laura McCulloch, Australian actress reported missing by family, arrested in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An Australian actress reported missing by her family after she did not return from a date Friday was in custody Tuesday following her arrest in Santa Monica on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to police. Laura McCulloch 37, was arrested by Santa Monica...
One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Police disarm bomb at local hospital
POMONA, Calif. – Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Windsor Hills crash: Bail hearing postponed for nurse accused in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge on Monday postponed a bail hearing for the nurse accused of driving recklessly and causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby boy, and her unborn son. During a court hearing, Linton's attorneys requested...
Authorities ID Los Angeles man as Windsor Hills dispensary homicide victim
WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. – A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station were called...
Family disturbance call results in deputy involved shooting
GARDENA, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was wounded in a deputy shooting Tuesday in the Gardena area, authorities said. The shooting was reported abut 12:30 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
LAPD Ends Investigation Into Fatal Anne Heche Crash
Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista.
Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital
POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
