Mid-City crash leaves pedestrian dead

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Body found near busy Mid-City intersection

A person was found dead in a Mid-City street Monday night. Though no age, gender or identity has been released, the body was found at about 10:15 p.m. at Venice Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue, according to Officer Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department. It is unknown if a vehicle was involved in […]
Woman arrested after barricading in 7-eleven

LOS ANGELES – A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South...
Shooting near community college leaves three injured

WILMINGTON, Calif. – Three people were injured in a shooting in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College.
Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton

A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
Man wounded in DTLA area shooting

LOS ANGELES – A 42-year-old man was wounded when a suspect fired multiple rounds into his car in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday at Naomi Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Traffic Accident
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
Police disarm bomb at local hospital

POMONA, Calif. – Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Family disturbance call results in deputy involved shooting

GARDENA, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was wounded in a deputy shooting Tuesday in the Gardena area, authorities said. The shooting was reported abut 12:30 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital

POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
