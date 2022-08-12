Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
NYSP: Man attacks homeowner with pickaxe
BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and attacking the homeowner with a pickaxe. New York State Police said Daniel Desseauve, 38, of Highland, was also found to be drunk during the incident. On August 14 around 8:50 p.m.,...
informnny.com
Man charged with fatal shooting of Virginia man, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been charged with a fatal shooting in Manhattan earlier this year, police said on Monday. Police found 28-year-old Ronald Thomas, a Virginia resident, with a gunshot wound to his head at around 12:15 p.m. on May 1 along Amsterdam Avenue near West 102nd Street, authorities said.
informnny.com
Murder suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at Ft Hood
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The man arrested on a federal warrant at Fort Hood on August 11 has turned out to have been wanted on a murder charge out of Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that 23-year-old Joellius Domingo Medina was wanted on the charge out of Berk County, Pennsylvania.
informnny.com
State Police searching for missing Herkimer teen
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search is on for Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 pm on August 11 on McKensy Place in town. Desjardins is six feet tall and 125 pounds, with black hair eyes and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
informnny.com
Increase in children accidentally eating marijuana edibles
SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Upstate New York Poison Center released a warning today in regards to a sharp increase in the number of calls to the poison center for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. According to new data, the poison center has received 64 calls...
KIDS・
informnny.com
Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head. Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA. “While this agency doesn’t...
informnny.com
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
informnny.com
7 accused in $1.2M extortion scheme at Puerto Rico docks
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday arrested seven people including a union leader and various dock workers accused in a $1.2 million extortion scheme that targeted shipping companies. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County adopts eased COVID-19 guidance
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local communities are making changes following eased COVID-19 guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control on August 11. According to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, COVID-19 remains an ongoing public health threat. But due to high vaccination rates, infection-induced immunity and treatment options, the risk for serious illness, hospitalization and death has substantially declined.
informnny.com
Car show returns to Ballston Spa in October
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Saratoga area, motors are running, and cars are coming. An annual car show is roaring back to Ballston Spa this fall, and the car lovers behind it are excited to be back in town. The 20th annual “The Way We Were” car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election
NEW YORK (AP) — Backed by the grassroots labor group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S., workers of another warehouse filed a petition on Tuesday for an election in upstate New York in the hopes of a similar outcome. A spokesperson for...
informnny.com
Florida high speed train gets grant to improve safety
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tracks used by the nation’s deadliest railroad will see added fencing to keep pedestrians away and safety improvements at crossings under a $25 million federal grant announced Monday. Brightline and government officials announced the grant as the privately owned passenger line continues to...
informnny.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
informnny.com
NY Ethics Commission replacing JCOPE makes progress
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics had its final meeting last month. State officials are now nominating members to appoint to the new Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige has more on that. “Like many things it takes...
informnny.com
Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the project aims to transform Puerto...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hosting online property tax foreclosure auction
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is set to host an online real estate auction next month. According to the officials, 85 parcels for located across St. Lawrence County for Tax Foreclosed Real Properties will be up for auction. All interested parties are required to complete...
informnny.com
USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099...
informnny.com
Antiviral COVID telehealth service launches in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 antivirals just got easier to access in New York. With a new service from the telehealth platform Dr. B, COVID patients can conveniently get prescribed the drugs online. The regular price for the service is $15, though it’s free for low-income New Yorkers.
Comments / 0