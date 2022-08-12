Read full article on original website
Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list
Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list. Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.
What we learned as Jenkins gets his chance with first team at RG
LAKE FOREST – Right guard likely is Teven Jenkins' best chance at cracking the Bears' starting offensive line for Week 1. Jenkins got his first reps at right guard Monday during a light practice, and the Bears threw him in the deep end Tuesday as he worked as the first-team right guard, with Michael Schofield moving to the second team.
Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S
The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.
How Eberflus impressed coaches with his prepartion
Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principles aren’t just for the Bears players. Over the past week, we’ve heard about how Eberflus has specifically worked with his coaches to hone in on the “S” in H.I.T.S.ー smart, situational footballー to make sure his staff is doing everything they can to put their players in a position to succeed in the middle of a game. Because it’s one thing to game plan leading up to Sunday, and it’s another thing entirely to make decisions and adapt on the fly when the lights come on.
Why Getsy thinks Fields' pocket presence will improve
One play that got Bears Twitter talking on Saturday was Justin Fields’ scramble and slide out of the pocket, where Fields seemed to be hit in the head while going down. But when Luke Getsy was asked about the play on Monday, Getsy had a different takeaway. “He vacated...
What we learned as Fields' dime to Dazz highlights light Day 15
LAKE FOREST – The Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday for a relatively light day of work. With only four days of rest between Saturday's preseason opener and Thursday's game in Seattle, the Bears went through a light-contact practice Monday in shorts and shirts. No pads. No shells.
Roquan Smith will travel with team to Seattle
Despite an ongoing “holdin” at Bears training camp, Matt Eberflus said he expects Roquan Smith to travel with the team to Seattle for their second preseason game on Thursday night. Whether or not Smith plays is another story however. “Is he in the building? Yes. Is he engaged?...
How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields
LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
How Gordon, Jones stayed ready for NFL while missing practice
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. didn't make their NFL debuts Saturday during the Bears' preseason-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Both rookies missed a week of practice with unknown injuries deemed minor and couldn't play against the Chiefs. Lack of time...
Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now'
Braxton Jones continues to be one of the biggest surprises and storylines amongst this year's Chicago Bears roster. Jones, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah. He's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He certainly was not expected to play the starting left tackle position as a rookie, but he found a way to showcase his abilities better than the others at OTA's and training camp.
Bears finalize roster moves to get to 85 players
Ryan Poles waived three players and another to the injured reserve to cut down the Bears roster from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The team waived defensive backs Jayson Stanley and Michael Joseph, and linebacker Javin White, all with injury designations. All three were hurt during the first preseason game on Saturday. Stanley went down with a knee injury, while Joseph hurt a hamstring. According to Aaron Wilson, White tore his ACL.
David Montgomery joins Roquan Smith on NFL top-100 list
Coming in at No. 98 on the NFL's top-100 players list, David Montgomery. On Montgomery: "Montgomery is the first of 10 running backs in this year’s Top 100. In his third season in Chicago, he rushed for 849 yards (averaging an unspectacular 3.8 yards per carry), but he did add 301 receiving yards on 42 catches. Montgomery scored seven touchdowns last season, bringing his career total to 24. New Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes Montgomery has the skills to thrive as a pass catcher, but it remains to be seen if second-year QB Justin Fields can keep defenses honest, allowing his bellcow back room to run."
Seahawks' Drew Lock out preseason game vs. Bears due to COVID-19
Drew Lock will miss the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday night. Earlier on Tuesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock would start the team’s second preseason game. Now, Geno Smith is in line to get the nod under center.
Best player by jersey number for 2022 NFL season
Football is a game of numbers. Instead of diving into complicated numbers and analytics to highlight the NFL’s best players ahead of the 2022 season, we’re going to examine something a bit simpler: jersey numbers. Ranking players with a given jersey number is a straightforward exercise, but it...
NFL・
Schrock's 53-man roster projection after Bears' preseason opener
CHICAGO -- The Bears’ first preseason game is in the books. Saturday’s 19-14 win at Soldier Field over the Kansas City Chiefs got head coach Matt Eberflus in the win column and also gave several players on the roster bubble a chance to make a good impression on the new staff.
Kyler Gordon wants to be 'the dude' for Bears defense
When the Bears took on the Chiefs in their first preseason game, several rookies made strong impressions. Jaquan Brisker laid on a couple of heavy hits, and nearly came away with an interception. Jack Sanborn was all around the football and notched a pick and a fumble recovery. Trestan Ebner caught a touchdown, reeled off an impressive 34-yard kick return and displayed surprising physicality. Trenton Gill showed why the Bears used a draft pick to bring him to Chicago, and gave his teammates opportunities to pin the Chiefs deep in their own territory.
Aaron Rodgers has Nicholas Cage head in his locker
Aaron Rodgers continues admitting to strange idiosyncracies about his life. The psychadelics, his fandom for Chicago sports and getting an indistinguishable tattoo he chose not to explain the meaning behind. Now, it's Nicholas Cage. No, not the time he dressed up as Cage from Con Air heading into the first...
NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears fall after preseason start
The NFL returned over the past week with a host of sloppy and meaningless preseason games. The Bears’ backups proved better than the Chiefs’ backups, giving Matt Eberflus his first unofficial win as head coach. Elsewhere, Trey Lance flashed for the 49ers, Zach Wilson got injured, and the...
Soldier Field to be re-sodded before season opener
The grass at Soldier Field will be completely new by the time the Bears host the 49ers for Week 1 of the regular season. “A long-planned full re-sodding of the field is scheduled for early September using a new Bermuda grass system requested by the Bears,” said a representative from Soldier Field management.
'Strength' of Jenkins' game reason Bears are trying him at RG
LAKE FOREST – It has been a topic of discussion since the Bears moved Teven Jenkins to the second team late in OTAs. On Monday, the Bears finally gave it a shot. There was Jenkins taking reps with the second team at right guard. The Bears' wide-zone scheme asks...
