NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list

Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list. Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S

The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Eberflus impressed coaches with his prepartion

Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principles aren’t just for the Bears players. Over the past week, we’ve heard about how Eberflus has specifically worked with his coaches to hone in on the “S” in H.I.T.S.ー smart, situational footballー to make sure his staff is doing everything they can to put their players in a position to succeed in the middle of a game. Because it’s one thing to game plan leading up to Sunday, and it’s another thing entirely to make decisions and adapt on the fly when the lights come on.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith will travel with team to Seattle

Despite an ongoing “holdin” at Bears training camp, Matt Eberflus said he expects Roquan Smith to travel with the team to Seattle for their second preseason game on Thursday night. Whether or not Smith plays is another story however. “Is he in the building? Yes. Is he engaged?...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now'

Braxton Jones continues to be one of the biggest surprises and storylines amongst this year's Chicago Bears roster. Jones, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah. He's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He certainly was not expected to play the starting left tackle position as a rookie, but he found a way to showcase his abilities better than the others at OTA's and training camp.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears finalize roster moves to get to 85 players

Ryan Poles waived three players and another to the injured reserve to cut down the Bears roster from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The team waived defensive backs Jayson Stanley and Michael Joseph, and linebacker Javin White, all with injury designations. All three were hurt during the first preseason game on Saturday. Stanley went down with a knee injury, while Joseph hurt a hamstring. According to Aaron Wilson, White tore his ACL.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery joins Roquan Smith on NFL top-100 list

Coming in at No. 98 on the NFL's top-100 players list, David Montgomery. On Montgomery: "Montgomery is the first of 10 running backs in this year’s Top 100. In his third season in Chicago, he rushed for 849 yards (averaging an unspectacular 3.8 yards per carry), but he did add 301 receiving yards on 42 catches. Montgomery scored seven touchdowns last season, bringing his career total to 24. New Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes Montgomery has the skills to thrive as a pass catcher, but it remains to be seen if second-year QB Justin Fields can keep defenses honest, allowing his bellcow back room to run."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Seahawks' Drew Lock out preseason game vs. Bears due to COVID-19

Drew Lock will miss the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday night. Earlier on Tuesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock would start the team’s second preseason game. Now, Geno Smith is in line to get the nod under center.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Best player by jersey number for 2022 NFL season

Football is a game of numbers. Instead of diving into complicated numbers and analytics to highlight the NFL’s best players ahead of the 2022 season, we’re going to examine something a bit simpler: jersey numbers. Ranking players with a given jersey number is a straightforward exercise, but it...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Gordon wants to be 'the dude' for Bears defense

When the Bears took on the Chiefs in their first preseason game, several rookies made strong impressions. Jaquan Brisker laid on a couple of heavy hits, and nearly came away with an interception. Jack Sanborn was all around the football and notched a pick and a fumble recovery. Trestan Ebner caught a touchdown, reeled off an impressive 34-yard kick return and displayed surprising physicality. Trenton Gill showed why the Bears used a draft pick to bring him to Chicago, and gave his teammates opportunities to pin the Chiefs deep in their own territory.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers has Nicholas Cage head in his locker

Aaron Rodgers continues admitting to strange idiosyncracies about his life. The psychadelics, his fandom for Chicago sports and getting an indistinguishable tattoo he chose not to explain the meaning behind. Now, it's Nicholas Cage. No, not the time he dressed up as Cage from Con Air heading into the first...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Soldier Field to be re-sodded before season opener

The grass at Soldier Field will be completely new by the time the Bears host the 49ers for Week 1 of the regular season. “A long-planned full re-sodding of the field is scheduled for early September using a new Bermuda grass system requested by the Bears,” said a representative from Soldier Field management.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

