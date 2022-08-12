Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principles aren’t just for the Bears players. Over the past week, we’ve heard about how Eberflus has specifically worked with his coaches to hone in on the “S” in H.I.T.S.ー smart, situational footballー to make sure his staff is doing everything they can to put their players in a position to succeed in the middle of a game. Because it’s one thing to game plan leading up to Sunday, and it’s another thing entirely to make decisions and adapt on the fly when the lights come on.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO