Polio Detected in New York City Sewage Suggesting Local Circulation of Virus, Health Officials Say

NBC Connecticut
Stamford Man Fraudulently Obtains Over $4 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
A Stamford man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 46-year-old Moustapha Diakhate maintained ownership or management interest in certain small business entities. Starting in March 2020, Diakhate allegedly provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application process to obtain funding for each of his six entities, court documents show.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Drowning at Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield: Police
Connecticut State Police are investigating after a man appears to have drowned in Candlewood Lake Monday evening. Officials were called to a small island adjacent to Blueberry Island, referred to as Button Island in New Fairfield, for a reported drowning at about 7 p.m. Crews transported the man to Danbury...
NBC Connecticut
Viral TikTok Video Highlights CT Couple's Paranormal Findings
A viral video of paranormal investigators transporting haunted items from Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum has gone viral. The video that was taken last year has been viewed over 400,000 times. The man behind the video is paranormal investigator Eric Vitale. He posted it on TikTok just over a week ago.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Who Stole Car in Shelton Said He Was Following TikTok Trend: Police
A teenager who was arrested for stealing a car in Shelton on Tuesday told officers that he did it because he was following a trend on TikTok, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight after getting a report of young males attempting to break into vehicles.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Put Out Multiple Brush Fires on Route 8 in Shelton
Firefighters put out multiple brush fires on Route 8 in the Shelton/Trumbull area Monday afternoon. Officials said they were alerted of the brush fires on the median of Route 8 at about 2 p.m. While responding, a large plume of smoke was visible from about a half mile away. Responding...
NBC Connecticut
Owner of Social Club in Waterbury Shot, Killed
The owner of a social club in Waterbury was shot and killed late Saturday night and a man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Officers were called to the Salsa Tropical Social Club on Watertown Avenue around 11:11 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Stamford
Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal pedestrian collision in Stamford from earlier this year. Investigators said the collision happened at the top of the southbound Interstate 95 exit 9 ramp and the intersection with East Main Street around 6:19 a.m. on March 23, 2022. A 26-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Fatally Shot During Fight With Restaurant Owner in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was fatally shot during a fight with a restaurant owner in Waterbury on Saturday. Officers were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old man...
NBC Connecticut
Court Documents Detail What Led Up to Shooting Death of Waterbury Club Owner
Ramon Rodriguez faced a judge Monday on multiple charges including murder, breach of peace and tampering with evidence, in connection with the shooting death of club owner Dennis Santos late Saturday night. “This is a big loss, big loss for his family and friends,” said Harvey Brar, who has a...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Destroys Million Dollar House in Litchfield
A fire destroyed a million dollar house in Litchfield on Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said the fire was at an unoccupied home on North Lake Street. When fire crews arrived, they said the fire was well involved and firefighters were faced with heavy fire. Mutual aid was brought in to...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Car Crash on Route 111 in Trumbull: Police
A man has died after a two-car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull Monday afternoon. Route 111 was closed while police conducted their investigation. It has since partially reopened, and is expected to fully reopen by the morning. Authorities responded to the area at about 4 p.m. after receiving several...
