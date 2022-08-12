ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke to Host The 2nd Annual Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K

By stuart
The Roanoke Star
The Roanoke Star
 4 days ago

The Roanoke Public Library Foundation in partnership with the City of Roanoke Public Libraries presents the 2nd annual Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K. The 5K will take place at Wasena Park along the Roanoke River Greenway on Friday, September 9th at 6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Refugee Resettlement Program through Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

The Roanoke Run for Refugees will showcase a timed 5K distance run or walk, and a 1K race for children. Participants who register before August 24th will receive a Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K commemorative t-shirt, and all finishers will receive a medal.

Sheila Umberger, the Director of Roanoke City Public Libraries, states, “The Roanoke Public Libraries are excited to host this wonderful event that shows refugees in Roanoke how valued and supported they are. We are thankful to all of the participants, sponsors, and volunteers who make it such a success.”

Commonwealth Catholic Charities (CCC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides quality, compassionate human services to all people, especially the most vulnerable, regardless of faith. Through their Refugee Resettlement Program, CCC helps individuals achieve stability and equips them with the skills and guidance they need to begin their new lives in the United States.

“We are thankful to be a part of a caring and compassionate community who so openly welcomes refugees. The support of everyone involved in the Roanoke Run for Refugees will enable CCC to continue providing meaningful services like housing assistance, language and cultural education, school enrollment, employment assistance, and so much more,” says Marnie Mills, Mission Advancement Associate at CCC.

The Roanoke Run for Refugees 5K will also be the kick-off event for Welcoming Week. Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Welcoming Week (and our longer welcoming month) provides our community the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all.

“Welcoming Week is one of my favorite times of the year! Having spent most of my life in Roanoke, I have always loved this city. But there is something so special and uplifting about watching Roanokers of all different backgrounds coming together to celebrate belonging. We are all different and unique in many ways, but our strength comes when we celebrate and embrace diversity rather than disparage it. Welcoming Week gives us so many opportunities to celebrate, support, and get to know neighbors with all kinds of stories and to make Roanoke a stronger community as a result,” says Katie Hedrick,
Community Inclusion Coordinator for the City of Roanoke.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Roanoke Star

Greater Roanoke Vintage Postcard Show Returns Sept 16 & 17

After a COVID hiatus, the Greater Roanoke Postcard Show is back.  If you are interested in history, art, genealogy, architecture, antique cars, advertising, foreign travel, and anything in between, the VFW Hall in Daleville, VA is the place to be on Friday and Saturday, September 16 & 17, 2022. If not familiar with antique postcards, […]
DALEVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Opera Roanoke Starts 47th Season with the Greatest Hits

Opera Gems: A Gala Celebration Concert | Sept 16 | Jefferson Center  Opera Roanoke will celebrate the opening of its 47th season with a concert of opera’s greatest hits on September 16 at the Jefferson Center. With tunes from standard operas like Carmen and La Boheme to lesser-known gems like Eugene Onegin and Luisa Miller, […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
Roanoke, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
The Roanoke Star

12th Annual Green Hill Highland Games To Be Held at Greenhill Park Aug 27th

There will be Music, Celtic Clans, Athletes, Bagpipes and more! as the annual Green Hill Highland Games returns for its 12th year on Saturday, August 27 from 9am-6pm. Attendees will witness some of the most outstanding kilt-donning athletes around, hear authentic Celtic music and see fantastic demonstrations about Scottish Heritage. The Virginia Highlands Pipes and […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

VWCC Launches In-demand Physical Therapy Assistant Program For Fall 2022

1st of 3 health care programs formerly offered by Radford University Carilion Over the next several years, Virginia Western Community College will launch three healthcare programs formerly offered by Radford University Carilion (RUC) to provide continuity for students and continue to feed the talent pipeline for these in-demand fields. When this year’s Fall semester starts […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Catholic Charities#Ccc
The Roanoke Star

New College Institute Declares Intention to Open Lab School

New College Institute (NCI) in Martinsville has announced that it has submitted an Intent-to-Apply Letter to the office of the Secretary of Education, to establish an innovative Lab School to benefit the region’s students. NCI, already a local leader in experiential learning programs, intends to partner with the regional K-12 school systems, its existing Virginia […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Milepost Music Concert to Feature Indian Run Stringband

The Indian Run Stringband will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, at Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, milepost 120.4, on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one of the free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular historical sites in the national park. Indian Run Stringband is led by Ginger Wagner on […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

T-Rex Trail At Explore Park Goes Extinct This Weekend

T-Rex Trail, a popular, new attraction that Roanoke County’s Explore Park added this summer, will end for the season on Sunday, August 14. T-Rex trail has seen more than 15,000 visitors over the span of 62 operating days since Memorial Day weekend. Visitors can experience the sights and sounds of 18 larger-than-life dinosaurs including a […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

“GO Fest” Bringing Blues Music / Old Favorites and New Features for 2022

The Anthem GO Outside Festival, known locally as GO Fest, returns to downtown Roanoke October 14-16 with inspiring blues music, jaw-dropping outdoor films, and a plethora of outdoor activities. The three-day outdoor sports festival will host American blues, funk, and soul artist Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears for Saturday night’s Project Outside benefit concert […]
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Roanoke Star

LewisGale Medical Center Now Offering Advanced Robotic-Arm Assisted Joint Replacement Surgery

LewisGale Medical Center announced it is the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted technology for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures. Known as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, the platform provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s unique anatomy before entering the […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

SCOTT DREYER: Guest Opinion On Sexually-Explicit Materials In Schools

In recent years, the questions of what is being taught in schools and parental rights have attracted much attention and debate. Most political observers believe this issue is what sent businessman Glenn Youngkin packing into the Virginia Governor’s Mansion and former Governor Terry McAuliffe packing into an early and involuntary retirement. In response to the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Playing on The Railroad Tracks

My Aunt Flip and Uncle Walter lived in a small white frame house right smack by the railroad tracks near Charlottesville. Fitting, since Walter worked for the railroad too. I was very young when they lived there so I don’t remember any details except that the house shook when the freight trains would barrel by. […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Blue Ridge Parkway Reopens Bridge Over Roanoke River

The section of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Route 24 in Vinton to the Explore Park has reopened. That stretch was originally closed in early 2021 in order to perform important maintenance on the high bridge over the Roanoke River. That is the area where that stream goes through a water gap in the Blue […]
VINTON, VA
The Roanoke Star

Ribbon Cutting For Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Set

The City of Roanoke will hold a ribbon cutting for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape  Improvement Project on Friday, August 5, at 9:00am. The ribbon cutting will take place at  Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center Parking Lot at 2328 Melrose  Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Light refreshments will be provided.   The completion of the Melrose […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Roanoke Star

Roanoke, VA
156
Followers
75
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

TheRoanokeStar.com offers News / Sports / Arts & Culture and Business coverage for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia as well as Columnists and Commentary pieces

 https://theroanokestar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy