KTAL
Shreveport, LSU Health create new 911 crisis response system
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport on Monday announced they have formed a team of community organizations focused on improving 911 responses involving individuals with mental illness. The City and LSUHSC in partnership have created an action plan to address the growing mental...
KTAL
Shreveport businesses hiring, offering apprenticeships at Goodwill Industries job fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is partnering with 15 organizations looking for employees and offering apprenticeship programs in Shreveport. On Wednesday, Aug 17, the job fair will take place at the Goodwill Industries Job Center in the 800 block of W. 70th St. from 10:00...
KTAL
Louisiana abortion clinics look to leave state
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All three of Louisiana’s abortion clinics, including Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, are looking to move out of state following a ruling last week that allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an...
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Get Fit with Title Box Club
(Loving Living Local) – Title Boxing Club is helping everyone at any age get fit with their no-contact classes offered 7 days a week in Shreveport, LA. Title Boxing is offering a free 3-day pass to our Loving Living Local viewers. “Title Boxing Club, we’ve really redesigned the boxer’s...
KTAL
Texarkana ISD approves $189M bond proposal
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Texarkana, Texas will decide on two new bond propositions for local schools totaling $189 million in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the bond proposals last week to address campus and safety improvements. The bond...
KTAL
Lynn learns how to line a football field from the founder of the North Louisiana Football Alliance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The North Louisiana Football Alliance is in its fourth season and Lynn recently did a Something Good segment on them you can find it HERE. If you are interested in joining a team or volunteering click HERE. In this webisode, Lynn thought it would be fun to...
KTAL
4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
KTAL
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?
The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
KTAL
SWEPCO admits to disconnecting service during summer despite what was told to Caddo Commission
A SWEPCO representative told the commission at the previous work session that no disconnects were completed between June 30 and August 1. However after reviewing some information, SWEPCO did perform cutoffs to seven different Caddo Parish residents on July 14.
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
KTAL
2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City
Officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences. US education secretary: Schools ready to handle COVID-19 …. TISD bond for campus safety on the ballot. Scattered storms Wednesday & heavy rain possible …. LPD officer hit and dragged.
KTAL
SWEPCO admits to power disconnects despite previous testimony
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO admitted to cutting off customers’ electricity during the summer months, which conflicts with what they previously told Caddo Parish Commissioners. During Monday’s work session, SWEPCO External Affairs representative Michael Corbin addressed the commission again. At the previous work session, he said SWEPCO...
KTAL
Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week. On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.
KTAL
North Louisiana Football Alliance offers opportunity to keep playing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Louisiana Football Alliance gives young men in Shreveport-Bossier the opportunity to continue playing after graduation. Founder Holland Witherspoon founded the alliance four years ago for those who love football but are not entering college. When Witherspoon finished high school, he would have loved...
KTAL
The week begins with heat and ends with a cool down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see 2 or 3 days of heat advisories to begin the week, but a cold front will bring a chance of rain midweek and some temperature relief late this week and into the weekend. Hot and dry Monday: High pressure is expanding over...
KTAL
Marshall man charged in fiery fatal wrong-way Greenwood crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man just out of the hospital is now behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged in connection with a fiery wrong-way crash in May that killed one man and injured two others. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Stephen Stasny was arrested...
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Airline Vikings
BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After more than a decade under Bo Meeks, the Airline Viking football program will be under new leadership this fall. Former Leesville Athletic Director/Offensive Coordinator Justin Scogin took over for Meeks this spring, and the new head coach has hit the ground running with his new program.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets will do whatever it takes to beat the heat. That’s why, if you want to watch them practice, you’re going to have to set your alarm well before sunrise. “If it gets too hot, we aren’t allowed to...
