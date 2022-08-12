ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Crime Report – Aug. 5-11, 2022

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with commercial sex trafficking and keeping/residing in a bawdy place at a hotel Aug. 5 at 12 p.m.

Dumbarton Road at Westlake Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with driving under the influence of drugs, a warrant service, county traffic violations and other criminal violations during a traffic stop Aug. 5 at 8:30 p.m.

5400 block of Falmouth Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with strangulation at a single-family home Aug. 6 at 2:41 a.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a retail store Aug. 6 at 2:31 p.m.

10900 block of West Broad Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of methamphetamine and a weapons violation at a specialty store Aug. 6 at 7:15 p.m.

500 block of Masonic Lane – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a single-family home Aug. 7 at 1:03 a.m.

East Laburnum Avenue at Walnut Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence at a vehicle accident Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

9700 block of Purcell Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a single-family home Aug. 7 at 7:13 p.m.

7500 block of Willow Crossing Terrace – Police arrested and charged a citizen with grand larceny from an automobile and other state criminal violations at a condominium/townhouse complex Aug. 8 at 3 a.m.

9000 block of Patterson Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at an apartment complex Aug. 8 at 5:20 p.m.

5800 block of Bremo Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with disorderly conduct at a medical facility Aug. 8 at 11:17 p.m.

1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a liquor store Aug. 9 at 10:10 a.m.

Lake Avenue at West Broad Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of cocaine Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

1500 block of Eastridge Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with being drunk in a public place and disorderly conduct at a hotel Aug. 9 at 11:15 p.m.

7900 block of Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a grocery store Aug. 10 at 1:17 p.m.

1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen with soliciting prostitution at a single-family home Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

North Parham Road at Fordson Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence at a vehicle accident Aug. 10 at 10:28 p.m.

Nine Mile Road at Knight Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with driving under the influence and possession of a concealed weapon Aug. 11 at 3:38 a.m.

South Airport Drive at East Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of heroin and a warrant service Aug. 11 at 3:15 p.m.

5600 block of Chamberlayne Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with frequenting a bawdy place, keeping/residing in a bawdy place, possession of cocaine and heroin, and identity theft Aug. 11 at 7:04 p.m.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

