Let’s Talk Greene County (8/12/2022)-Jefferson Matters Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich

Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
More Progress Made with Neuva Vida en Greene County
Following the panel discussion that was recently held in Jefferson with representatives from Storm Lake talking about the diversity shift their community saw, more progress is being made with Neuva Vida en Greene County. Consultant Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ says one of the main missions for this initiative is...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks
Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks recaps items from the most recent Perry School Board meeting.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Look to Issue Essential Purpose Bonds for New Communication Tower
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved a resolution to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant application for that program, as well as an Iowa Department of Transportation agreement for a surface transportation block grant program for federal-aid swap project. They also approved abating $28,602 of property taxes for the law enforcement center administrative building, due to not catching it from being on the tax rolls until after the first tax-paying year. County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen assured the Supervisors this will not be an issue moving forward.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Will Award A Bid For Transfer State Maintenance Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will award a bid for the Transfer Station Maintenance Building and consider approving a garbage contract for Ankeny Sanitation, 28E Agreement with the Heart of Iowa Region and an insurance renewal with State Street Insurance. Also, the Board will consider for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran
Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran gives updates on public health topics including Monkeypox and COVID-19.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning
The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval a resolution for a grant application to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All program and an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for a Surface Transportation Block Grant for a federal-aid Swap project. Additionally, the Board will consider for approval abatement of property taxes for the law enforcement center administrative building.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gary Overla Candidate For Iowa House District 47 Visited Panora Sunday
Gary Overla is a candidate to be the representative for Iowa House District 47 and he discussed many topics in his campaign stop in Panora on Sunday. Overla said he grew up in Ohio, lives in Dallas Center along with close to 30 years as a teacher at Perry High School and now a Democrat candidate for the Iowa House of Represenatitives. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio a big reason why he decided to run for the State House is education.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Mining Advisory Committee
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a mining advisory committee at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a minor plat of Beaver Creek subdivision, hear a Dallas County administration building update and consider approving a right of way purchase agreement and a water truck purchase. The Board will then consider approving Heart of Iowa Region 28E agreement amendment and hold an EMS ambulance purchase and county branding workshop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Farmers Market to Promote Back To School Night
The month of August marks the time where students will be reentering school and there is a special night to celebrate that this week in Perry. Back To School Night at the Perry Farmers Market will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the event has been a popular one as people transition into thinking about getting back to school and there will be special guests including representatives from local area schools along with others such as the Dallas County Health Department.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fall Sports Pep Rally Energizes Greene County Community
A last minute change of venue didn’t prevent the Greene County School District community from supporting its students at Monday evening’s Fall Sports Pep Rally. The event was last held in 2019 and was scheduled to be outdoors, but rain forced the action indoors at the Greene County Community Center where a full house audience watched as each fall sports program, as well as band and color guard were introduced. Even baseball and softball were recognized following their respective seasons. Superintendent Brett Abbotts and Activities Director Dave Wright made remarks and Raccoon Valley Radio’s own Doug Rieder served as emcee. The cheerleaders led several cheers to engage the crowd.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Anna Faux, 96,of Ottumwa,
Anna Faux, age 96,of Ottumwa, formerly of Patterson, passed away August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Winterset Cemetery, with burial following. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry City Council Approves Pay Application For Airport Runway Relocation
The Perry City Council approved a pay application for phase one of the relocation of an airport runway at their regular meeting Monday. The pay application was in the amount of $106,231 to Wenthold Excavating, LLC for the work being done out at the Perry Municipal Airport. Also, the Council approved a fireworks permit for J&M Displays, Inc. for halftime of the Perry Community School District homecoming football game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 15, 2022
11:37am: A deputy responded to a power line down in the 700 block of Chicago Street, Scranton. 5:57pm: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 200 block of South 19th Street, Grand Junction. 9:11pm: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on N Avenue and 150th Street. 4:33pm: A...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Warm Weather Doesn’t Stop 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival
The 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival took place on Saturday and despite the warm temperature people filled the streets of Adel. This year the festival celebrated two-fold with it being the annual celebration that brought with it plenty of fun activities, and of course seven tons of free sweet corn, but this year also marked the 175th birthday of the City of Adel as the town was founded just one year after Iowa became a state. Mayor Jim Peters says one of the important factors of Adel growing through the years has been the people.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
DNR Issues Greene County 100 Antlerless Deer Tags
For the first time in about a decade, Greene County hunters can take advantage of a certain animal tag. Greene County Recorder Deb McDonald says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued 100 antlerless deer tags. She explains why the DNR made this decision, after the county hasn’t had antlerless deer tags for so long.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
USDA Authorizes Adair County For Emergency Haying or Grazing Conservation Reserve Program
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) recently announced that Adair County is now authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Adair County was automatically approved for the CRP emergency haying and grazing when the county reached severe drought levels...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Public Health Talks Immunization During National Immunization Awareness Month
With students heading back to school this month, it’s a time to look at National Immunization Awareness Month. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says this month is a good time for people to remember that receiving proper vaccinations helps keep everyone around them safe wherever they are.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Larry (Hayshaker) Snyder, 79, of Adel & Waukee
Funeral services for Larry (Hayshaker) Snyder, 79, of Adel & Waukee will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Adel First Christian Church, with burial at the Waukee Cemetery. Family will greet friends Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Adel.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Daryl E. Gordon, 78, of Adel
Celebration of life for Daryl E. Gordon, 78 of Adel from 1-5 P.M. on Sunday, August 28th at the Earlham Community Building. Private family burial will be at the Earlham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Sewer Rates to Increase Again for Jefferson Residents to Pay for Increased Wastewater Plant Upgrades
The City of Jefferson is looking to set itself up to have to pay more toward a required upgrade of one of its facilities. The wastewater treatment plant will need to undergo a $15 million improvement to adhere to the new discharge requirements from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. City Administrator Mike Palmer says because of the increased estimated cost, the Council approved the first reading to amend the ordinance to raise sewer rates up to 11-percent starting the next fiscal year on July 1, 2023.
Comments / 0