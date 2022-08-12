Let’s Talk Greene County (8/12/2022)-Jefferson Matters Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich

The 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival took place on Saturday and despite the warm temperature people filled the streets of Adel. This year the festival celebrated two-fold with it being the annual celebration that brought with it plenty of fun activities, and of course seven tons of free sweet corn, but this year also marked the 175th birthday of the City of Adel as the town was founded just one year after Iowa became a state. Mayor Jim Peters says one of the important factors of Adel growing through the years has been the people.

