NewsTimes
When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year
GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
NewsTimes
Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
NewsTimes
Greenwich Public Schools board resumes high school entryway project, considers hiring campus security staff
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools’ Board of Education has met privately three times since mid-June to discuss school security and only recently began sharing glimpses of its closed-door conversations. Board chair Kathleen Stowe told the public during the latest scheduled board meeting Thursday after one such executive session...
NewsTimes
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says
BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools hires new program coordinator for grades 6 to 12 counseling in latest hire
GREENWICH — A school counselor with decades of experience, Michele Iannello will be leading the counseling services for the middle schools and high school in the Greenwich Public Schools, effective Sept. 6, as the new program coordinator. “School counseling has been my passion for nearly 30 years, and I...
NewsTimes
WWE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $49 million in its second quarter. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share. The producer of professional wrestling events and...
NewsTimes
Danbury man’s drowning at Candlewood Lake ruled an accident, medical examiner says
NEW FAIRFIELD — A Danbury man was pronounced dead after he was pulled from Candlewood Lake Monday evening, according to state police. Police identified the man as Adao Nogueira, 53, of Danbury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Nogueira’s death as an accidental drowning. Emergency personnel...
NewsTimes
1 year after Danbury Fair mall shooting, what’s city doing to address youth violence?
DANBURY — Just before the one-year anniversary of last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall, the teen accused of inciting the fight that left one person wounded and resulted in a lockdown of the mall received a suspended jail sentence — causing some to question what, if anything, is being done to address youth violence.
NewsTimes
New Danbury principal named to replace retiring head of Reach/Endeavor
DANBURY — A new principal has been named the head of the public schools’ Reach/Endeavor programs following the retirement of a longtime educator. Rodney Powell will take over for retiring Principal Jackie DiNardo, the girls’ basketball coach who worked for Danbury schools for over 35 years. Powell...
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
NewsTimes
Part of Ridgefield’s Main Street to close next week for upgrade project
RIDGEFIELD — As part of the $4 million project to improve Main Street, a section of the street between Governor and Catoonah will be closed from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, according to a release sent Tuesday from the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. Work on the project, which is...
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine
DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
NewsTimes
New Fairfield High School 2022 football preview: Schwarz enters first season
COACH — GREG SCHWARZ (1st season) 2021 RECORD — 9-3 (lost to Bloomfield, 22-14, in the Class S semifinals) TEAM SOCIAL MEDIA — Twitter: @RebelsNF, @NFRebelPower. JUSTIN MCCORMACK, Sr., QB, (6-1, 190) THOMAS LEARY, Sr., LB, (6-2, 180) DOUGLAS TRAYNOR, Sr., OL/DL, (6-4, 275) CHRIS KAKOS, Sr.,...
NewsTimes
Moravsky takes on new role as Danbury girls volleyball coach
Danbury’s Ali Moravsky can seemingly do just about anything. Girls soccer player or coach? Check. High school basketball and track athlete? Check. College tennis? Check. Special education teacher? Check. Singer in a band? Check. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Now Moravsky is taking on a new...
