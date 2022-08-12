Read full article on original website
Teenager shot on east side after neighbors report at least 10 shots fired overnight at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say neighbors reported at least ten shots being heard before a teenager was found shot at apartments on the east side. Numerous calls started coming in around 12:10 a.m. to report a succession of shots in the area of E. Terrace Avenue and Riley Place near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern […]
Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies after crashing SUV while trying to avoid collision
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday after crashing his SUV while trying to avoid causing an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just north of the intersection with East Raymond Street. Officers arrived...
WISH-TV
Elwood to buy bullet-resistant windshields for police vehicles after officer killed
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Elwood will buy bullet-resistant windshields for its police vehicles less than one month after a city officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, according to the Mayor of Elwood. The Elwood Board of Public Works and Public Safety voted...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD looking for robber who hit victim in head with gun at gas pump
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who hit a man in the head with a handgun while he was pumping gas on the near west side earlier this month. According to police, the victim was filling up a vehicle around 10:50 p.m....
WISH-TV
Police: Two arrested after Morgantown shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Charges were filed against two people who police believe were involved in a shooting in Morgantown. According to court documents from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, Nicholas Saunders, 19, from Elizabethtown, has been charged with attempted murder, battery, and two counts of pointing a firearm. They say Miranda Lawson, 19, from Morgantown, has been charged with false informing.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
SWAT team called after woman fires gun into air on east side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fired a gun that went into an east side apartment overnight. IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of Twin Oaks Drive near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers had received a report of a […]
WTHI
Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police. An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person. It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. A...
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed at 47-year-old Thomas Howard Hix. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in […]
WISH-TV
Greenfield police find woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman missing from Greenfield. Police say she’s been missing for 3 weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington, 25, was last seen July. 26. She has black hair and blue eyes. Pennington weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WISH-TV
Avon man rams sheriff’s department vehicle during Hendricks County chase, injuring deputy
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man and a Hendricks County Sheriff’s deputy were in the hospital Monday after the man rammed the deputy’s vehicle during a pursuit. Just after 5:30 a.m., deputies were called to a report of a woman being strangled at a home on Greenbriar Drive near Avon.
63-year-old man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of […]
Man critically injured after girlfriend shoots him in Lawrence Walmart parking lot
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lawrence Walmart Friday morning. Lawrence police responded to a report of a person shot outside of the Walmart, located at 10735 Pendleton Pike, near North German Church Road, around 9:30 a.m.
WISH-TV
1 woman dies after hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman riding her bicycle died after she was hit by a vehicle near Washington Park, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 10:50 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 3200 block of north Keystone Avenue on a report of a personal injury hit-and-run crash, according to IMPD.
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
WISH-TV
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
Fox 59
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
‘She had a kind heart’: Family pleads for justice in deadly Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Heartbroken family members are working to cope with the loss of a woman killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash […]
