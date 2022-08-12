JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Charges were filed against two people who police believe were involved in a shooting in Morgantown. According to court documents from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, Nicholas Saunders, 19, from Elizabethtown, has been charged with attempted murder, battery, and two counts of pointing a firearm. They say Miranda Lawson, 19, from Morgantown, has been charged with false informing.

