Lawrence, IN

WTHR

Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies after crashing SUV while trying to avoid collision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday after crashing his SUV while trying to avoid causing an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just north of the intersection with East Raymond Street. Officers arrived...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lawrence, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Two arrested after Morgantown shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Charges were filed against two people who police believe were involved in a shooting in Morgantown. According to court documents from the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, Nicholas Saunders, 19, from Elizabethtown, has been charged with attempted murder, battery, and two counts of pointing a firearm. They say Miranda Lawson, 19, from Morgantown, has been charged with false informing.
MORGANTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield police find woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman missing from Greenfield. Police say she’s been missing for 3 weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington, 25, was last seen July. 26. She has black hair and blue eyes. Pennington weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.
GREENFIELD, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

1 woman dies after hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman riding her bicycle died after she was hit by a vehicle near Washington Park, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 10:50 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 3200 block of north Keystone Avenue on a report of a personal injury hit-and-run crash, according to IMPD.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN

