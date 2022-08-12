ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasun.com

The 2022 Dell Music Concert Series: a review

ABOVE PHOTO: The incomparable Gladys Knight entertains crowds at the Dell Music Center’s opening concert. (Photos by Jim Brown) In the first full season since the pandemic began, the Dell’s promoters and general managers have worked hard to entice their loyal fans back to the popular concert series this summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy