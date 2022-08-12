ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso proposed property tax rate

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso will vote to approve a property tax rate for the next fiscal year within the next few days. ABC-7 Xtra breaks down where your money's going. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Business
El Paso News

U.S. Marine Veteran from El Paso injured fighting for Ukrainian Army

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Sara Hernandez held back tears as her son, Alex Ortiz’s dog tags hung from her neck as she spoke with KTSM 9 News from her kitchen. Her son, a U.S. Marine Veteran, went to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces in beginning of March where he signed a contract to fight with the Ukrainian Army. His parents say he injured by a shrapnel from a rocket in April, four days before his 25th birthday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces adopts Mesilla Valley Community of Hope master plan

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council has adopted a master plan for the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope Campus. The plan was reviewed and approved by the City's Development Review Committee in June. It defines the buildout of the site based on future expansion needs and improvements for various groups.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes

EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Retirement Savings#Business Personal Finance#Mirau Capital#Community Guidelines
sunbowl.org

2022-23 SUN COURT RECENTLY ANNOUNCED

EL PASO, Texas – The Sun Bowl Association announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen, Lady-in-Waiting, and Sun Princesses on Friday, Aug. 5 at the El Paso Country Club. Eight new Sun Princesses join the 2022-23 Sun Court, along with the new Sun Queen, Analisa Quinonez...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Almost 100 cases dismissed at El Paso County Court; more pending dismissal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Defender’s office and Jail Magistrate dismissed almost 100 cases in court hearings on Monday. Chief Public Defender Kelly Childress-Diaz confirmed her office has filed motion to dismiss 435 cases, including the 98 that were already dismissed on Monday. The cases in question, or how Childress-Diaz explained, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KTSM

Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Youngest victim of Juarez’s recent violent attacks laid down to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack. Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him. He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Riot in Ciudad Juárez’s prison leaves citizens terrified

At 1 p.m., Aug. 11, according to multiple news sources a riot broke out inside the Centro de Reinserción Social (Cereso) No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, where prisoners from the rival gangs of “Los Aztecas” and “Mexicles” fought, leaving two people dead and several injured.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Border Patrol stops 30 human smuggling incidents in El Paso Sector

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Section had a busy week disrupting more than 30 human smuggling attempts over a five-day period. One of the most significant happened Tuesday, Aug. 9, when Border Patrol agents in the Santa Teresa agents discovered 11 people crammed inside an SUV traveling along […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy