Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KVIA
ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso proposed property tax rate
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso will vote to approve a property tax rate for the next fiscal year within the next few days. ABC-7 Xtra breaks down where your money's going. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
El Paso News
Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
Can You Believe The Crazy And Wacky Things El Paso Drivers Do
I have seen some crazy stuff over the years on El Paso’s streets. One thing we all love to do is point out that people from New Mexico, Juarez … anywhere that’s not Texas basically … can’t drive. Let’s keep that “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones” adage in mind here, ok?
KVIA
Dozens of criminal cases in El Paso dismissed after failure to indict within specified time
EL PASO, Texas -- A small group of attorneys and a few journalists sat in a side room at the El Paso County Courthouse this morning as dozens of criminal cases were dismissed. Nearly 100 cases were dismissed today after the District Attorney's office failed to indict them within the outlined time.
El Paso News
U.S. Marine Veteran from El Paso injured fighting for Ukrainian Army
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Sara Hernandez held back tears as her son, Alex Ortiz’s dog tags hung from her neck as she spoke with KTSM 9 News from her kitchen. Her son, a U.S. Marine Veteran, went to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces in beginning of March where he signed a contract to fight with the Ukrainian Army. His parents say he injured by a shrapnel from a rocket in April, four days before his 25th birthday.
KVIA
Las Cruces adopts Mesilla Valley Community of Hope master plan
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces City Council has adopted a master plan for the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope Campus. The plan was reviewed and approved by the City's Development Review Committee in June. It defines the buildout of the site based on future expansion needs and improvements for various groups.
KVIA
What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes
EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
sunbowl.org
2022-23 SUN COURT RECENTLY ANNOUNCED
EL PASO, Texas – The Sun Bowl Association announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen, Lady-in-Waiting, and Sun Princesses on Friday, Aug. 5 at the El Paso Country Club. Eight new Sun Princesses join the 2022-23 Sun Court, along with the new Sun Queen, Analisa Quinonez...
Popular action-horror film is produced by El Paso local
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries. The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso. DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Awardwinner Jamie […]
Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
Almost 100 cases dismissed at El Paso County Court; more pending dismissal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Defender’s office and Jail Magistrate dismissed almost 100 cases in court hearings on Monday. Chief Public Defender Kelly Childress-Diaz confirmed her office has filed motion to dismiss 435 cases, including the 98 that were already dismissed on Monday. The cases in question, or how Childress-Diaz explained, […]
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
El Pasoans Who Love to Party In Vegas Should Explore Emerald Cove
Almost everyone in El Paso loves to travel to Las Vegas for some wild fun. Most El Pasoans who do travel to Las Vegas usually goes to party their life away. If you've been to Las Vegas then you know all about the party lifestyle that goes on there. Most people know Las Vegas is the city that never sleeps.
5 More Old School El Paso Hot Spots Still Standing Today – Part 4
We’re counting down five more establishments across El Paso that are still standing after all these years. On the fourth edition of the oldest El Paso hot spots that have stood the test of time, we’re sharing five new locations that include a handful of popular restaurants and bakeries across the city.
Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
Some El Paso Regulars Terribly Sad About Erin’s Patio Bar Closing
There is a place some of us enjoyed gathering with friends for some good times. El Pasoans who wanted a fun place for some fun games, karaoke, drink specials, and the friendliest staff, went to Erin's Patio Bar. This past Saturday Erin's Patio Bar shared a heartbreaking announcement we're familiar...
Youngest victim of Juarez’s recent violent attacks laid down to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack. Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him. He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials […]
theprospectordaily.com
Riot in Ciudad Juárez’s prison leaves citizens terrified
At 1 p.m., Aug. 11, according to multiple news sources a riot broke out inside the Centro de Reinserción Social (Cereso) No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, where prisoners from the rival gangs of “Los Aztecas” and “Mexicles” fought, leaving two people dead and several injured.
Border Patrol stops 30 human smuggling incidents in El Paso Sector
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Section had a busy week disrupting more than 30 human smuggling attempts over a five-day period. One of the most significant happened Tuesday, Aug. 9, when Border Patrol agents in the Santa Teresa agents discovered 11 people crammed inside an SUV traveling along […]
