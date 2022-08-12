ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed's Barkin: interest rates need to get 'restrictive'

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gle2k_0hEobuGr00

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he wants to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control, and will watch U.S. economic data to decide how big a rate hike to support at the Fed's next meeting in September.

"I'd like to see a period of sustained inflation under control, and until we do that I think we are just going to have to move rates into restrictive territory," Barkin told CNBC.

While data this week showing inflation did not accelerate in July was "welcome," Barkin said, he would want to see inflation running at the Fed's 2% target for "some time" before stopping rate hikes.

"There's still more to come to get into restrictive territory," he said.

The Fed has increased its policy rate sharply in recent months, including with two back-to-back 75-basis-point rate hikes in June and July that brought the Fed's target rate range to 2.25%-2.5%. Investors currently expect the Fed to downshift to a half-point hike at its meeting next month, although bets in rate-futures markets reflect about a 45% chance of a third straight 75-basis point move.

Noting there will be further data on inflation and employment before then, Barkin said he will "make up my mind when we get closer" and wants to see "real" borrowing costs -- that is, the cost of money after subtracting out measures of inflation and inflation expectations -- move above zero.

A University of Michigan survey released Friday showed one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell this month to a six-month low of 5.0% from 5.2%, while the survey's five-year inflation outlook edged up to 3.0% from 2.9%.

"I think we're on the brink of moving real rates into positive territory across the curve, we need to sustain it there," Barkin said. "And we need to follow through on some of the expectations that are out there in terms of rate path in order to keep it there."

So far the economy is weathering the Fed's rate hikes well and is fundamentally sound, he said, adding the unemployment rate will likely rise as monetary policy tightens.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Mark Porter and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Economics#Cnbc#University Of Mi
The Associated Press

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Fortune

The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’

Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

550K+
Followers
349K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy