Read full article on original website
Related
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
CNET
Sony Earbuds, Headphones and Portable Speakers Are Up to 35% Off
If you're looking for some new gear to play your favorite tunes, now's a great time to score a deal. You can find price cuts on portable Bluetooth speakers that are compact and easy to carry, or great offers on sets of headphones or earbuds with robust sound and noise cancellation technology. So whether you're looking to upgrade your listening experience or just need a new way to take your music on the go, there are excellent deals to be had.
AOL Corp
The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%
Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
CNET
Shop J.Crew Factory's Clearance Sale for an Extra 15% Off Today Only
There are retailers selling past season styles on clearance, and J.Crew Factory is one of them. Right now, there's a clearance sale for up to 60% off, plus an extra 15% off using the offer code STUDYBREAK through Aug. 16. Styles are varied and available for women, men and boys...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm a single person who only shops at Costco 3 times a year. Here are the 15 items I always buy.
I shop for just myself and only need to go to the wholesale chain every few months to stock up on my favorite bulk buys, like toilet paper and salmon.
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
CNET
Several of Anker's Nebula Projectors Are Back on Sale With Up to $480 Off
If you've got a blank wall just begging to be turned into a big-screen TV, Anker's latest sale on its Nebula projectors is for you. These are some of the biggest discounts we've seen at Nebula's Amazon store with as much as $480 off its projectors. Most of these models...
Cult of Mac
Class up your look with a 2-tone Italian leather Apple Watch band
When it comes to watch bands — those made for Apple Watch or otherwise — it doesn’t get more classic than leather. And if it’s supple Italian leather from Tuscany, all the better. And if it costs under $50, well, that’s pretty much the best.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Woot's Dyson Sale Slashes Prices on Vacuums, Air Purifiers and a Luxury Hair Straightener
From fans to hair dryers to vacuums, Dyson makes some of our favorite home and personal appliances on the market. And right now, you can snag some of these top-rated appliances at a discount. Through the rest of August, Woot is offering up to 70% off a small selection of both new and factory reconditioned Dyson equipment, including fans, air purifiers and our overall favorite vacuum cleaner of the year. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Why You'll Regret Buying a New iPhone Right Now
September is fast approaching, which means Apple's rumored iPhone 14 lineup could likely make an appearance in the upcoming weeks. In most cases, Apple typically announces its new wave of iPhone models in September and releases them shortly thereafter. But even if you don't care about having the newest iPhone, there are good reasons to be patient before splurging on an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.
CNET
Best Window AC Units of 2022
Window AC units are designed to cool a specific room. Because of that, their installation is more permanent than portable air conditioners. We tested five window air conditioners -- two small and three large -- to see which ones stood out the most. Below we recommend three models that impressed us during testing. Keep scrolling past our list of favorites to learn more about each unit we tested, how we assessed their performance and how well each one did. (You can also check out our guide for how to buy a window air conditioner.)
CNET
Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way? Break These Habits Right Now
Charging your iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in -- as much as it seems like it should be. The most common way of charging your phone is with a wall charger, and that's a good way to do it, but there are so many other ways to charge your phone that can be better... or worse. It really depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on your phone.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
CNET
Grab a Free 17-Piece Beauty Bag With Any $75 or Greater Purchase at Ulta
Shopping for your favorite beauty products and trying out new items just got better at Ulta: right now the retailer is offering a free 17-piece set with any purchase of $75 or more on its site. You get to choose from one of two "beauty bags" during this deal, which is only valid through today or while supplies last.
CNET
Walmart Plus Has a New Perk: Paramount Plus at No Extra Cost
Walmart on Monday said it's partnering with Paramount Global to offer a free Paramount Plus Essential subscription to all Walmart Plus members. The offer will start in September and will give Walmart Plus members access to shows such as 1883 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, among other films and live sports.
Get a Refurbished MacBook Air for almost $1,000 Off
Upgrade your electronics without breaking the bank during our Back to Education promo.
CNET
Best Washing Machine for 2022
There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
Phone Arena
Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker
Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the iPhone 14 will be "a fairly minimal update." Rumors suggest that the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will largely be the same as their 2021 counterparts. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will spice things up with a new front design, which might prove to be decisive, a higher resolution 48MP camera, and a next-gen chip. But despite those upgrades, the new phones might not provide a drastically better user experience.
Comments / 0