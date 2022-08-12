Read full article on original website
Electric cars don't need better batteries. America needs better charging networks
With electric cars, people often talk about "range anxiety," and how cars with bigger batteries and longer driving ranges will alleviate that. I just drove an electric car from New York City to Atlanta, a distance of about 950 miles, and it taught me something important. The problem really isn't range anxiety. It's anxiety around finding a convenient and working chargers on America's still-challenged charging networks.
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy now – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next few days now that the House has passed the bill, if President Biden signs it quickly.
electrek.co
Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead
Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
CNET
PC Magazine
EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?
Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
TechCrunch
Battery investment moves onshore to kick-start US EV production
Car companies and suppliers such as LG Energy, SK Innovation, Panasonic and Samsung are investing more than $38 billion through 2026 to boost battery production in the U.S., according to AlixPartners. In July, Kansas and North Carolina each announced the largest economic development projects in their histories, and Ford finalized a deal to bring its battery production to Tennessee and Kentucky.
Carscoops
IKEA Partners With Electrify America To Quadruple The Total Number Of EV Chargers At Its Stores
IKEA announced that it will partner with Electrify America and its commercial vehicle wing, Electrify Commercial, to add more than 400 individual chargers at 25 of its locations across America. “At IKEA, we believe that we must work together with our partners to tackle climate change and create solutions for...
IKEA US Is Getting Some Seriously Fast Electric Car Chargers
If you enjoy getting lost in IKEA for hours on end, you might be pleased to know that you'll soon be able to give your EV a quick charge while you're in there, too. The retailer, famous for its massive stores and furniture that can be a challenge to assemble, has just made an announcement that should be of interest to shoppers driving plug-in vehicles. IKEA has long emphasized its interest in being more eco-friendly, including setting the goal of becoming climate positive by 2030. Part of that goal involves greener home deliveries, which translates to a shift toward electric cars. Now, IKEA will be introducing a whole lot of new EV charging stations, and this won't only affect IKEA's delivery trucks.
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
protocol.com
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US
Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
FireRescue1
Electric vehicle fires: Where the waiting game wins
Firefighters love testing new tactics and tools, but some methods simply don’t address the key issue with EV fires — With the arrival of electric vehicles (EVs) comes many different products to “solve” the problem of extinguishing a fire in an EV’s high-voltage battery. While...
CNBC
SoftBank-backed Ola to launch first electric car in 2024
Ola Electric is the EV arm of ride-hailing firm Ola, which was established in 2011. In a video presentation, chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal offers up a number of details about the Indian-built electric car. Aggarwal also announces plans to develop a "full-EV hub." The CEO of Ola Electric said Monday...
EV Curiosity: How to Rent an Electric Car
Good news for U.S. motorists -- the national average price for regular gasoline has finally dipped below $4 a gallon after months of record-setting cost levels. See: 5 Things To Always Buy at...
CNET
CNET
