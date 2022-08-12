Venice police officers prevent man from jumping off McKinley Bridge

An apparently suicidal man was rescued from the deck of the McKinley Bridge by Venice Police officers Thursday.

A motorist spotted the man sitting on the bridge with his legs dangling above the Mississippi River and alerted police, Venice Chief Antonio White said. An emergency dispatch in Missouri warned nearby officers of “a male subject attempting to jump.”

Venice Detective Kevin Knox and Officer Christopher Miller arrived within two minutes of the call, White said.

“As the police approached the young man, he tried to walk away to another area of the bridge,” White said. “We were able to quickly restrain him and take him to the ground to prevent him from hurting himself or any officers.”

Asked whether officers recognized the young man from any previous encounters, White said no.

White said the man had a small frame, long dreadlocks and “was very combative.” Police couldn’t tell whether he had been using drugs or alcohol.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department transported the man to a St. Louis hospital.

White said the man was not carrying identification.

“We were able to save someone from harming himself or others,” White said. “We hope he gets the help he needs.”

Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols was notified of the incident and also congratulated the officers on their fast work.

“I know he is appreciative of the work we did,” White said. “We were just doing our jobs, saving lives.”

To reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline , call 1-800-273-8255 or 988.