tvinsider.com
The CW Gets New Owners: Nexstar Media Acquires 75% Stake
The CW is welcoming new owners, as the network that airs shows such as Riverdale and Walker has been sold to America’s largest local television and media company Nexstar Media Group. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Nexstar has acquired a 75 percent stake in the broadcast network, which...
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
Oscar winner Lee Grant had older men ‘crazily hitting’ on her as a teen
Oscar winner Lee Grant says older men were fighting for her attention when she was a teenager. “When I was an adolescent, I had one man after another crazily hitting on me,” the 94-year-old actress told Page Six in a recent interview. “Showing up at restaurants, they were crazy. You know when you’re 15, 16, 17, when you’re just so delicious and so on the edge, that these guys — and they’re older guys — they’re falling over themselves.” Interestingly, the “Valley of the Dolls” star says that she never had to deal with unwarranted attention in Hollywood. Perhaps that’s because the New...
tvinsider.com
9 Best Shows From Nickelodeon’s SNICK Block, Now 30 Years Old
If you were a kid in the 1990s and it was Saturday night, there was a good chance you were watching SNICK, or Saturday Night Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon execs launched SNICK in August 1992, in an effort to capture the attention of pre-teens who were otherwise at a loss for weekend-night entertainment. “We saw it both as an opportunity to program a night that was a big thing in kids’ lives and to also steal some ratings,” Herb Scannell, who was then head of programming and development for Nickelodeon, told Vanity Fair in 2017.
tvinsider.com
‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series
We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
tvinsider.com
John Wick Prequel ‘The Continental’ Moving to Peacock
The John Wick prequel series originally set for Starz will have a new home when it premieres in 2023. Peacock and Lionsgate have announced a multi-year deal for The Continental, the three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise, John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves. (John Wick: Chapter Four is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide in March 2023. ) The series will explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge for assassins.
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’: Will Jesse Metcalfe Return as Trace in Final Season?
As Abby’s (Meghan Ory) finding new love on Chesapeake Shores, we can’t help but wonder about her last love and the chances of seeing Jesse Metcalfe as Trace again, especially with the Hallmark Channel drama in its final season. “I don’t want to tease anybody. We don’t see...
tvinsider.com
‘The Boys’ Stars Tease Start of Season 4 Production (PHOTOS)
The Boys may have concluded its third season earlier this summer, but the stars are already getting back to work. Production appears to be kicking off soon as cast members Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and showrunner Eric Kripke teased their return to Toronto, where the series films, on social media. Chronicling their airport experiences, airplane journeys, and reunions in Toronto, there’s plenty of excitement to go around.
tvinsider.com
‘Shantaram’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Charlie Hunnam, Sets Premiere Date
Apple TV+ is unveiling its first look at Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming drama series Shantaram which is set to premiere Friday, October 14. Based on Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel, Shantaram is described as a cinematic love story that’s coupled with a thrilling and epic adventure following one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life. The 12-episode first season will debut with three installments on October 14 with one new entry arriving each Friday through December 16.
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Is ‘Saul’ the End of the Road for ‘Breaking Bad’?
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
tvinsider.com
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Director Teases Jennifer & Bruce’s ‘Great, Goofy Banter’
You will like her when she’s angry! That said, Los Angeles lawyer Jennifer Walters (Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany) has a lot to be mad about. For starters, she didn’t ask to become She-Hulk, aka a 6-foot-7 giantess with unique superpowers. But when her blood is accidentally mixed with her cousin Bruce Banner’s (returning MCU Avenger Mark Ruffalo) after a car crash, that’s exactly what happens in the nine-episode comedy on Disney+.
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 15-21): ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 15-21.
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kevin McKidd Teases Show Is ‘Going Back to the Beginning’
The upcoming 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy is set to introduce a new crop of medical interns to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and with that comes a return to the show’s roots. Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt in the long-running ABC medical drama, spoke about the...
Anne Heche Shared Who She'd Pick to Portray Her in Biopic Months Before Her Death
Just months before her death from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash, Anne Heche revealed who she wanted to portray her in a story about her life. On Aug. 16, David Yontef of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast released a clip from an interview with the Donnie Brasco star, during which she shared her top two choices for her hypothetical biopic.
tvinsider.com
Poldark Is Leonardo, New Season of ‘Devils,’ Demi Lovato Co-hosts ‘Tonight,’ Into the Woods with ‘Shadows’
The CW imports a European costume drama about Leonardo da Vinci, starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner. The CW also premieres a new season of business melodrama Devils. Demi Lovato begins a three-night “takeover” of The Tonight Show. New Jersey’s Pine Barrens is the backdrop for a soul-searching episode of What We Do in the Shadows.
People
Exclusive Clip of HBO's Princess Diana Documentary Shows Public Scrutiny She Faced Ahead of Royal Wedding
In the early days of Princess Diana's romance with Prince Charles, no one could have predicted the massive public interest in her life — which remains 25 years after her death. In the new HBO documentary, The Princess, which airs Aug. 13 on HBO and HBO MAX, the late...
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock
After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
tvinsider.com
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale: Jimmy Returns to the Light in ‘Saul Gone’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 13 of Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone.”]. Better Call Saul‘s series finale has arrived and it’s a jam-packed episode filled with twists, turns, cameos, and more. The aptly titled entry, “Saul Gone,” picks up where last...
tvinsider.com
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Teaser: See Louis & Lestat’s Gothic Romance Begin (VIDEO)
It’s been far too long since an adult vampire drama scintillated TV screens. AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire is here to fix that. Premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+, Anne Rice’s groundbreaking novel is getting a new interpretation with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as his maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, bringing the genre back to prestige TV dramas after True Blood ended in 2014.
tvinsider.com
Maeve Millay Deserved Better Than the ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Finale
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4.]. It’s established fact on Westworld that Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton) is an expert at death. As she herself says, she’s “f–king great at it.” She’s died a million times and come back a million and one. It never seems to stick. Unless… this time, it has.
