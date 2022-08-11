ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

thevillagereporter.com

2022 NWOAL Football Season Preview

LIBERTY CENTER – Even with the departure of quarterback DJ Newman the Archbold Bluestreaks were voted as the team to beat by other... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper...
ARCHBOLD, OH
WTOL 11

Fostoria community honors veteran, cancer survivor

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Clancy Johnson is a U.S. Army veteran and cancer survivor who has lived in Fostoria without stable housing for decades. But, the townspeople said it's by choice, and they love him all the same. Johnson celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday with a large gathering at...
FOSTORIA, OH
Toledo, OH
fcnews.org

Streaks look to carry on winning tradition

Archbold football has won at least a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title in each of the past three seasons, and they hope that trend continues in 2022. Although the 2021 ended earlier than they would have liked, when looking back head coach David Dominique can’t help but be pleased with the success they enjoyed.
ARCHBOLD, OH
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café

NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
NAPOLEON, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Fayette Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)

Fayette High School recently held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions presenting Eagle Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
FAYETTE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

West Texas BBQ has new owners and they’re sticking to the original recipe

JACKSON, MI – Hunter Sullivan grew up on West Texas BBQ and thought the food was the best around. Sullivan grew up in a family of 10, and is one of eight siblings. Holidays were always busy, and his mother was always busy cooking for the crowd of hungry people. So, his mom would always get a bunch of beef brisket for the family that would act as an appetizer, and it was always a favorite of Sullivan’s.
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
MAUMEE, OH
thesalinepost.com

Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
SALINE, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk

A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WILX-TV

Lane closures coming to busy Jackson street

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Lane closures are coming to one busy street in Jackson to accommodate lead service line replacements. The continuing effort to replace all of the city’s lead service lines is expected to cause traffic impacts for the remainder of summer and into fall. Update: Jackson lead...
JACKSON, MI
thevillagereporter.com

180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability

(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Tues., Aug. 16, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in...
SANDUSKY, OH

