Don Swager Passes Away at 88
Donald T. “Don” Swager died on Aug. 10, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 88. He was born on July 6, 1934 in Wenatchee, Wash. Please share memories of Don with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
KayRene Perkins Passes Away at 82
KayRene E. Perkins of Umatilla died on July 27, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 82. She was born on Oct. 5, 1939 in Ashland, Wis. Arrangements are pending. Please share memories of KayRene with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Melinda Buwalda Passes Away at 74
Margaret Melinda Buwalda passed away on Aug. 10, 2022 in the comfort of her home due to complications of congestive heart failure at the age of 74. Melinda was born on March 15, 1948 in Pendleton. She was often known as Mel and her personal favorite, Nana. She was raised...
Boardman Residents to Decide on Psilocybin Centers Operating in Town
Boardman is the latest municipality to put a ballot measure before voters asking them to approve or reject psilocybin manufacturers from operating within the city limits. Like their counterparts in Morrow and Umatilla counties as well as the cities of Pendleton and Herimston, Boardman voters will have their say as to whether to allow psilocybin service and manufacturing centers can operate in city limits.
Search & Rescue Team Activated Following ATV Rollover near Ukiah
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office activated its search and rescue team Friday following an ATV rollover accident near Ukiah. The sheriff’s office was notified around 9 a.m. Friday of the accident on the Frazier Creek Trail within the Winom Frazier OHV Recreation Area in Ukiah. Two passengers were...
