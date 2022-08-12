Boardman is the latest municipality to put a ballot measure before voters asking them to approve or reject psilocybin manufacturers from operating within the city limits. Like their counterparts in Morrow and Umatilla counties as well as the cities of Pendleton and Herimston, Boardman voters will have their say as to whether to allow psilocybin service and manufacturing centers can operate in city limits.

BOARDMAN, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO