Toledo, OH

Two shot overnight in West and Central Toledo

 4 days ago

Two people were shot in separate incidents in Toledo.

Lawrence Moore, 43, was found by police about 7 p.m Thursday in the 1700 block of Hamilton Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mr. Moore was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said. He was also able to identify a suspect who was not yet in custody as of Friday morning.

About seven hours later, police were sent to ProMedica Toledo Hospital after a 14-year-old boy arrived there with a gunshot wound to his left foot.

Andre Harris told investigators he was walking to a Taco Bell in the 2000 block of West Alexis Road when someone in a passing vehicle shot at him. Police said the boy could not provide a description of the vehicle or its occupants.

