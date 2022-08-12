Read full article on original website
Related
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Why Air Travel Is About To Get Cheaper, Uber Shutting Down Loyalty Program, Europe’s Drought Could Be Death Of River Cruising & More – Travel News!
CNN says Europe’s Drought Could Signal The Death Of River Cruising. T+L writes about The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State. Budget Travel shares the details on Five Last-Minute Weekend Road Trips. Fodor’s writes about The Unspoiled Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard Of. Food & Wine:...
NFL・
Emirates and Agean Airlines commence their codeshare
Emirates is adding another codeshare partner to its network, with Aegean Airlines of Greece. The codeshare will allow passengers to benefit from increased connectivity to eight domestic Greek points via Athens, using a single ticket. Emirates will place its code on Agean-operated flights, providing customers with a convenient and seamless...
Did TPOL Buy a 1 Euro Italian Villa?
1 Euro Italian Villa is part of the Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. Once upon a time, TPOL was stuck in his basement thanks to a mysterious virus (see The Lost & Found Year(s): COVID Trip Report). Believing the lockdown would never end, I began inventing ways to occupy my time (see COVID 2020: TPOL’s Most Productive Year). Frustrated with the idiocy of Puerto Rico’s Covid response (see No Alcohol Sales on the Weekend, No Golf on Sunday: Another Stupid Lockdown Measure), but unwilling to go on vacation (see 11 Reasons Why I Still Don’t Want to Travel), I decided that buying a second home in a different country was a prudent way to plan for the next pandemic.
GOLF・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JetBlue New Mint Flights, American Cuts 30k Flights, Air New Zealand Lie-Flat Economy Beds
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Saturday, August 13, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Airplane Art – Saudia Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taking off from London Heathrow
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some fresh off the SD Card Airplane Art. Today, we have a Saudia Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taking off from London Heathrow as it commences its journey to Jeddah. Saudia (formally Saudi Arabian Airlines) operates a fleet of five of the...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (14th August)
Tervehdys taas Helsingistä (Or Greetings from Helsinki again), where I appear to be in the middle of a classic Tier Point run. But things continue as usual, as it’s time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Helsinki Cathedral, Senate Square. Passenger Experience. Manchester Airport pledges a...
Madrid, Spain: How to Save Money, Time, and Eat Well
Have you ever gotten a tip about a place you were about to visit that just didn’t make sense? I have. And it taught me a great travel lesson. When someone gives me tips about a place I’m visiting, I’ll always ask them, “When was the last time you were there?” I just prefer tips to be as recent as possible. Having enjoyed a really wonderful time in Madrid, Spain, I’ve got a variety of tips to share with you. Of course, we start with food and where to eat in Madrid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa to Leave Hilton. Review. Photographs.
The Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa hotel property — which is located across Patak Road from Karon Beach in Muang in Thailand and was acquired by Hilton back in 2003 — will no longer be a part of the Hilton portfolio effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, which leaves only two other hotel properties in Phuket which are part of the Hilton portfolio: the DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai and the Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao.
Answers to Past Articles — Part 31: Inconvience Of Not Service Georgia Snacks Canada
In past articles in which your participation was not only requested but also helpful and humorous, I did not give the answers to questions which I have posed to you; so this article is the thirty-first of a series to do just that — along with links to the aforementioned articles…
BoardingArea
205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0