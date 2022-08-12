ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Emirates and Agean Airlines commence their codeshare

Emirates is adding another codeshare partner to its network, with Aegean Airlines of Greece. The codeshare will allow passengers to benefit from increased connectivity to eight domestic Greek points via Athens, using a single ticket. Emirates will place its code on Agean-operated flights, providing customers with a convenient and seamless...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Did TPOL Buy a 1 Euro Italian Villa?

1 Euro Italian Villa is part of the Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. Once upon a time, TPOL was stuck in his basement thanks to a mysterious virus (see The Lost & Found Year(s): COVID Trip Report). Believing the lockdown would never end, I began inventing ways to occupy my time (see COVID 2020: TPOL’s Most Productive Year). Frustrated with the idiocy of Puerto Rico’s Covid response (see No Alcohol Sales on the Weekend, No Golf on Sunday: Another Stupid Lockdown Measure), but unwilling to go on vacation (see 11 Reasons Why I Still Don’t Want to Travel), I decided that buying a second home in a different country was a prudent way to plan for the next pandemic.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (14th August)

Tervehdys taas Helsingistä (Or Greetings from Helsinki again), where I appear to be in the middle of a classic Tier Point run. But things continue as usual, as it’s time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Helsinki Cathedral, Senate Square. Passenger Experience. Manchester Airport pledges a...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Madrid, Spain: How to Save Money, Time, and Eat Well

Have you ever gotten a tip about a place you were about to visit that just didn’t make sense? I have. And it taught me a great travel lesson. When someone gives me tips about a place I’m visiting, I’ll always ask them, “When was the last time you were there?” I just prefer tips to be as recent as possible. Having enjoyed a really wonderful time in Madrid, Spain, I’ve got a variety of tips to share with you. Of course, we start with food and where to eat in Madrid.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Fiji#Alaskan#Lost Found Year
BoardingArea

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa to Leave Hilton. Review. Photographs.

The Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa hotel property — which is located across Patak Road from Karon Beach in Muang in Thailand and was acquired by Hilton back in 2003 — will no longer be a part of the Hilton portfolio effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, which leaves only two other hotel properties in Phuket which are part of the Hilton portfolio: the DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai and the Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy