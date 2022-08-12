ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Still Reeling From China's Data Debacle

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. With no major regional economic reports on tap Tuesday, Asian markets will continue to digest the implications from China's dismal data deluge on Monday that instantly deepened the gloom surrounding the world's second largest economy. The...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

'Big Short' Fund Manager Burry Dumps Portfolio, Buys Prison Stock

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Brazil's Vale Fined After Comptroller General's Decision on Brumadinho Disaster

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster. The mining giant said it did not agree...
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Unexpectedly Cuts 2 Key Rates, Withdraws Cash From Banking System

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sun
US News and World Report

U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine

U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even a "small" nuclear war, far short of a global conflict, could kill much of the world's population due to starvation, a new study projects. Any nuclear war would have obviously devastating...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Donald Trump, the Search and the U.S. Economy: The Week in Cartoons Aug. 15-19

Stay informed daily on the latest news and advice on COVID-19 from the editors at U.S. News & World Report. Sign up to receive the latest updates from U.S News & World Report and our trusted partners and sponsors. By clicking submit, you are agreeing to our Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Thai Police Arrest Suspected Chinese Gambling Kingpin

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police have arrested a Chinese fugitive wanted by Beijing for allegedly running illegal online gambling operations and will soon extradite him to China, the police told Reuters on Monday. She Zhijiang, 40, a Chinese national who also holds a Cambodian passport, was arrested last week based...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Huobi Founder Looks#Bloomberg News#Huobi Group#Reuters#Chinese
US News and World Report

Norway Hits Export Record Amid Soaring Gas Prices

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Cybersecurity Firm Darktrace Confirms Preliminary Approach From Thoma Bravo

(Reuters) -British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc said on Monday it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer. Darktrace said the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty of an offer or its terms. As...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
US News and World Report

Philippines in Talks to Buy U.S. Helicopters After Dropping Russia Deal

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the United States, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos ($227.35 million) in order to avoid sanctions, Manila's ambassador to Washington said on Monday. In June, days before President Rodrigo Duterte ended his six-year...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia's Shoigu, U.N's Guterres Discuss Safe Functioning of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss conditions for safe functioning of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said on Monday. During the call, Shoigu and Guterres also discussed initiatives to ease conditions for exports of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War

(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Ukraine Working to Release Detained Wheat Shipment for Egypt

CAIRO (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials are working to release a detained vessel carrying Ukrainian wheat purchased by Egypt's government, Ukraine's Mideast envoy told reporters on Monday. The vessel, Emmakris III, was detained last month at the request of Ukraine's prosecutor general to investigate its alleged Russian owner, court documents seen...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Putin: Russia Is Ready to Arm Its Allies

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies. "(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Says Russia and North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations - KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be in both...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy