US News and World Report
Marketmind: Still Reeling From China's Data Debacle
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. With no major regional economic reports on tap Tuesday, Asian markets will continue to digest the implications from China's dismal data deluge on Monday that instantly deepened the gloom surrounding the world's second largest economy. The...
US News and World Report
'Big Short' Fund Manager Burry Dumps Portfolio, Buys Prison Stock
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday.
US News and World Report
Brazil's Vale Fined After Comptroller General's Decision on Brumadinho Disaster
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster. The mining giant said it did not agree...
US News and World Report
China Unexpectedly Cuts 2 Key Rates, Withdraws Cash From Banking System
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support...
US News and World Report
U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine
U.S.-Russia Nuclear War Could Leave 5 Billion Dead Due to Famine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even a "small" nuclear war, far short of a global conflict, could kill much of the world's population due to starvation, a new study projects. Any nuclear war would have obviously devastating...
US News and World Report
Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a...
US News and World Report
Donald Trump, the Search and the U.S. Economy: The Week in Cartoons Aug. 15-19
US News and World Report
Thai Police Arrest Suspected Chinese Gambling Kingpin
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai police have arrested a Chinese fugitive wanted by Beijing for allegedly running illegal online gambling operations and will soon extradite him to China, the police told Reuters on Monday. She Zhijiang, 40, a Chinese national who also holds a Cambodian passport, was arrested last week based...
US News and World Report
German Fighter Jets En Route to Australia as Berlin Shifts Focus to Indo-Pacific
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is sending 13 military aircraft to joint exercises in Australia, the air force's largest peacetime deployment, underlining Berlin's increased focus on the Indo-Pacific amid rising tensions with China in the region. Last year, a German warship sailed into the South China Sea for the first time...
US News and World Report
Norway Hits Export Record Amid Soaring Gas Prices
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
US News and World Report
Cybersecurity Firm Darktrace Confirms Preliminary Approach From Thoma Bravo
(Reuters) -British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc said on Monday it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer. Darktrace said the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty of an offer or its terms. As...
US News and World Report
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) - Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's...
US News and World Report
Philippines in Talks to Buy U.S. Helicopters After Dropping Russia Deal
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to buy heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from the United States, after scrapping a deal with Russia worth 12.7 billion pesos ($227.35 million) in order to avoid sanctions, Manila's ambassador to Washington said on Monday. In June, days before President Rodrigo Duterte ended his six-year...
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu, U.N's Guterres Discuss Safe Functioning of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss conditions for safe functioning of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said on Monday. During the call, Shoigu and Guterres also discussed initiatives to ease conditions for exports of...
US News and World Report
Two Road Bridges to Russian Occupied Territory in Kherson Oblast Out of Use, UK Says
(Reuters) - The two primary road bridges giving access to the pocket of Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Even if Russia manages to...
US News and World Report
Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Working to Release Detained Wheat Shipment for Egypt
CAIRO (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials are working to release a detained vessel carrying Ukrainian wheat purchased by Egypt's government, Ukraine's Mideast envoy told reporters on Monday. The vessel, Emmakris III, was detained last month at the request of Ukraine's prosecutor general to investigate its alleged Russian owner, court documents seen...
Oil industry gears up to tap U.S. climate bill for carbon capture projects
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tax credits in the $430 billion U.S. climate and tax bill set to be signed into law this week will kickstart carbon sequestration projects, say oil and gas proponents, offsetting startup costs for some of the anti-pollution initiatives.
US News and World Report
Putin: Russia Is Ready to Arm Its Allies
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies. "(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia and North Korea Will Expand Bilateral Relations - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be in both...
