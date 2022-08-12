Read full article on original website
Woman Crashes Into Church in Tuscola County
Police in Tuscola County are investigating a vehicle crash into a church. Police say a 56-year-old Millington woman intentionally drove a 2007 Dodge Charger into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 4941 Center Street in Millington around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, August 14. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a classroom. Police say no one was injured in the crash, though the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and other evaluations.
SVSU to Host Career Fairs
Saginaw Valley State University’s Office of Career Services is planning to host seven employment fairs during the 2022-2023 academic year. “We are excited to have all these employers on campus actively seeking out SVSU students. We’re glad to see students getting experiences and gaining opportunities in the workplace through the employment fairs,” said Teresa George, director of Career Services.
