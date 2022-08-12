Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive. Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
cw39.com
UPDATE: Arrests made in shooting that injured a mom and toddler
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. Isabel Arlene Losoya, 29, and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez, 21, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Mugshots for the pair were not...
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
Odessa man now charged with murder in 2021 death of mother
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he killed his mother last year. Initially charged with Injury to an Elderly Person in October of 2021, Billy Joe Campbell, 59, has now been charged with Murder. Investigators said Campbell was living with his mother and was her sole caretaker at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stranger uses key to enter Midland family’s apartment, MPD investigating
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is investigating a break-in at the Spectrum Apartments. The August 3rd break-in was caught on a family’s Ring doorbell security footage. The family, who asked to remain anonymous because of safety concerns, shared the video with Yourbasin.com. The doorbell camera shows a man in a bright orange, Nike […]
OPD investigate grocery store theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
Man accused of trying to set fire to Midland home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was caught trying to set fire to a home. Raul Sanchez, 37, has been charged with Arson and Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on August 10, while on patrol, a Midland Police officer noticed a fire in the front yard of […]
Woman charged following domestic disturbance
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late Thursday night following a domestic disturbance. Carolyn Russell, 61, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Terroristic Threats. Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Sandra Lane to investigate after Russell’s son said she threatened to shoot him, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Brewster Co runaway found in Midland, suspect arrested
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child. Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked […]
cbs7.com
Two arrested in shooting in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police, two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday night involving a mother and child. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m., Isabel Arlene Losoya and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
cbs7.com
In-Custody death in Ector County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an in-custody death Thursday. The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers which is a common procedure in an in-custody death investigation. A DPS spokesperson confirmed that the inmate was Kreasta Arnold, female, 46...
Odessa man charged with killing his mother
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Rangers investigating after ECSO inmate dies
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center died Thursday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kreasta Arnold, 46, died around 7:26 p.m. on August 11. Arnold’s body was taken to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Arnold had […]
towntalkradio.com
Crash in Brownfield kills one
A Seminole man dies after a horrific crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck. Around11:30 pm a 911 came into the Brownfield Police Dept., which dispatched BRMC EMS and Brownfield Fire & Rescue to the 100 Block of Seagraves Rd. According to Brownfield Police Cheif Tony Serbantez, witnesses of the accident said Cornelius Loewen of Seminole Texas lost control of his red and black 2014 Yamaha motorcycle after leaving the intersection of Buckley & Lubbock Rd going southbound. Loewen’s motorcycle veered into the northbound lanes where he struck a white 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck with a trailer head-on.
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of stealing designer eyeglasses
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after police said he stole designer eyeglasses from multiple optometry offices in Midland last month. Leroy Kemp, 45, has been charged with multiple counts of Theft by Repetition. According to an affidavit, on July 13, an employee of Vision Health Specialties […]
OPD investigating deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash on SH-191 Saturday
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are investigating a deadly crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The wreck happened around 12 p.m. and left one person dead. According to OPD, a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of 191 and struck a pedestrian that was crossing south.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple arrested after assaulting, robbing family member
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they assaulted a family member during an argument and then robbed him. Trayzebrik Williams, 27, and Ivory Hardin, 37, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to an affidavit, on August 8, a detective with the Midland Police Department was called to […]
11-year-old dies in overnight fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 11-year-old girl was killed early Saturday morning in a fire, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The child has not been identified by law enforcement. ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. […]
Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night, Odessa Police said in an information release. On August 13th at approximately 10 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 […]
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0