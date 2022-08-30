Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 2022 Back to School Photos: Angelina Jolie, Ant Anstead and More

As the end of summer creeps closer , many celebrity parents are gearing up to send their little ones back to school .

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters,” Angelina Jolie captioned a July 31 Instagram photo of her 17-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt , and her future Spelman College classmates. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

The 47-year-old Eternals actress — who also shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with Pitt — was also spotted dancing with her eldest daughter at a Los Angeles alumni event for past and current Morehouse and Spelman students.

Pitt, 58, was equally pleased with his daughter’s collegiate plans . “I’m so proud of her,” he gushed during a Vanity Fair interview in August. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

The Bullet Train star added: “Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”

Ant Anstead , for his part, also celebrated his kids’ back-to-school season .

“Special first day for Hudzo at his new summer school,” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host captioned a July Instagram carousel of son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall (n é e Haack) . “This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today! (Of course, he had to carry it the whole way!)”

Anstead — who also coparents son Archie and daughter Amelie with ex-wife Louise Storey — further gushed over his 2-year-old’s latest preschool milestones . “He’s so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step. I am one proud daddo! 🥺 ,” the England native concluded his social media post.

Jana Kramer ’s two children — Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin — celebrated their first day of school on August 5.

“And just like that I have a 1st grader and pre-k 4,” the One Tree Hill alum captioned her little ones' back-to-school pics, complete with custom signs.

