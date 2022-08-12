Read full article on original website
Related
Rapid climate change, megadrought putting historic stress on Grand Canyon's ecosystem
The decades-long megadrought in the West is taking a toll on the Grand Canyon, shrinking the Colorado River by 20% and impacting fishing and farming industries. NBC News' Steve Patterson explains how the canyon's problems will affect nearly 40 million people living in the region.Aug. 16, 2022.
NBC News
435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0