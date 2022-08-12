Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Crypto Diaries: The Bitcoin Entrepreneur Whose Wife Won't Let Him Talk Bitcoin
Welcome to Crypto Diaries, a new series on BuzzFeed News that helps us understand what the future of Web3 might look like — by showing what the heck people who are already living there do all day. We’ve asked crypto evangelists, NFT collectors, metaverse mavens, and decentralized diehards to...
cryptobriefing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Show Ambiguity After Volatile Start of the Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum retraced after having a positive start to the week. To define its trend, BTC needs to close outside the $24,700-$23,460 range. Meanwhile, Ethereum needs to hold above $1,850 to avoid a brutal correction. Nearly $161 million in long and short positions have been liquidated across the cryptocurrency...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns Ethereum Merge Mania Is Blinding Crypto Traders, Says Hammer Set to Drop on Unsuspecting Investors
The Bitcoin (BTC) analyst who predicted crypto’s most recent market crash is reemphasizing an old warning of new lows to come. On August 2, pseudonymous trader Capo warned his 475,000 Twitter followers that BTC would bounce to the $25,000 area before crashing to new lows. “$25,000-$25,500, then new lows.”
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Bitcoin Reaches $25,000, Is the Worst Over for Crypto?
There are reasons for optimism, but we're not out of the woods yet.
dailyhodl.com
Solana (SOL) Way Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in One On-Chain Metric, Says Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto analyst says Solana (SOL) is showing promise as it leads Ethereum (ETH) in one critical on-chain metric. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen showing Solana with exponentially more transactions per day than Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum, Binance Coin and Two Additional Altcoins Have Limited Upside, Warns Top Crypto Trader
A closely tracked analyst is warning crypto traders that the rallies of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and two other altcoins could soon hit a pit stop. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,300 Twitter followers that the market structures of Ethereum, Binance Coin, Near Protocol (NEAR) and Cosmos (ATOM) look similar, and all appear to be setting up for a corrective move.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Rallies Up 26% In Past Two Days, Beats DOGE And BTC
Shiba Inu has climbed up around 26% in the past two days, beating all the other top cryptos in the market, including Dogecoin and Bitcoin. Shiba Inu Observes 26% Rally Over The Last Couple Of Days. While most of the crypto market has shown little movement during the past week...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Tests $2,000 For The First Time in 74 Days, Here’s What’s Next (ETH Price Analysis)
The bulls have been in control of the market for more than a month. They have managed to push the price by more than 100%. The majority of this rally has been without a considerable correction, begging the question if one is pending following the test of the critical $2K level.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Market Observes Pileup Of Leverage As ETH Breaks $2k
Data shows a large amount of leverage has been piling up in the Ethereum futures market as the price of the crypto breaks above $2k. Ethereum Open Interest Surges To Highest Value In Last 4 Months. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH futures market...
NEWSBTC
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
biztoc.com
Here’s What Could Trigger Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to All-Time Highs, According to Crypto Veteran Bobby..
Bobby Lee says he remains bullish on Bitcoin and the wider crypto market despite the recent downturn. Lee says that if the predictions for a severe crypto winter fail to materialize, Bitcoin and Ethereum will easily go back to their all-time highs recorded in November of 2021. The crypto veteran says that the upgrade that will see Ethereum transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS) will serve as the catalyst.
