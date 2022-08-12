ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Market Watch#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Calms#Btc#Huobi Token
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptobriefing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Show Ambiguity After Volatile Start of the Week

Bitcoin and Ethereum retraced after having a positive start to the week. To define its trend, BTC needs to close outside the $24,700-$23,460 range. Meanwhile, Ethereum needs to hold above $1,850 to avoid a brutal correction. Nearly $161 million in long and short positions have been liquidated across the cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL) Way Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in One On-Chain Metric, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says Solana (SOL) is showing promise as it leads Ethereum (ETH) in one critical on-chain metric. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen showing Solana with exponentially more transactions per day than Ethereum.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum, Binance Coin and Two Additional Altcoins Have Limited Upside, Warns Top Crypto Trader

A closely tracked analyst is warning crypto traders that the rallies of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and two other altcoins could soon hit a pit stop. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,300 Twitter followers that the market structures of Ethereum, Binance Coin, Near Protocol (NEAR) and Cosmos (ATOM) look similar, and all appear to be setting up for a corrective move.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Rallies Up 26% In Past Two Days, Beats DOGE And BTC

Shiba Inu has climbed up around 26% in the past two days, beating all the other top cryptos in the market, including Dogecoin and Bitcoin. Shiba Inu Observes 26% Rally Over The Last Couple Of Days. While most of the crypto market has shown little movement during the past week...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!

Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Here’s What Could Trigger Bitcoin and Ethereum Surge to All-Time Highs, According to Crypto Veteran Bobby..

Bobby Lee says he remains bullish on Bitcoin and the wider crypto market despite the recent downturn. Lee says that if the predictions for a severe crypto winter fail to materialize, Bitcoin and Ethereum will easily go back to their all-time highs recorded in November of 2021. The crypto veteran says that the upgrade that will see Ethereum transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS) will serve as the catalyst.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy